Au Pied de Cochon

Poutine + Foie Gras

Famed chef Martin Picard is a fond admirer of Québécois cuisine and its authentic, rich flavors. Who cares about calories? Restaurant experiences should be about flavors, not dress sizes. You only live once, people. Enter the foie gras poutine. Almost too decadent for the imagination, this rich mixture of traditional poutine, exceptionally tasty gravy, squeaky cheese, and grilled foie gras is simply too fabulous to describe. At $23, this baby doesn't come cheap—it is in fact the most expensive poutine in the province—but is well worth the expenditure, considering how unique it is. Nowhere else in the world can you find this dish. Insider's tip: Because it is such a unique dish, the restaurant tends to get quite busy. Reservations are strongly recommended.