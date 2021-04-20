Au Pied de Cochon
536 Avenue Duluth E, Montréal, QC H2L 1A9, Canada
| +1 514-281-1114
Wed - Sun 5pm - 12am
Au Pied de CochonChef Martin Picard is one of the leaders of Montréal's restaurant scene, introducing diners—and other chefs—to a new appreciation of the bounty of local ingredients grown and produced in Québec. (He is also a television celebrity both as the host of The Wild Chef on the Food Network in Canada and thanks to a visit by Anthony Bourdain on No Reservations.) His restaurant, Au Pied de Cochon, opened in 2001 in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, and it continues to be an exceedingly popular and lively place. As its name implies, the eatery has a menu that's heavy on pork, as well as foie gras. While it may not be the place to start a diet, you'll finish your meal satisfied.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Poutine + Foie Gras
Famed chef Martin Picard is a fond admirer of Québécois cuisine and its authentic, rich flavors. Who cares about calories? Restaurant experiences should be about flavors, not dress sizes. You only live once, people. Enter the foie gras poutine. Almost too decadent for the imagination, this rich mixture of traditional poutine, exceptionally tasty gravy, squeaky cheese, and grilled foie gras is simply too fabulous to describe. At $23, this baby doesn't come cheap—it is in fact the most expensive poutine in the province—but is well worth the expenditure, considering how unique it is. Nowhere else in the world can you find this dish. Insider's tip: Because it is such a unique dish, the restaurant tends to get quite busy. Reservations are strongly recommended.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Au Pied de Cochon
This home of chef Martin Picard has gone a long way to make Montreal famous, food-wise. His utterly decadent approach to food is infectious. Some of his signature inventions include the foie gras poutine featuring duck-fat fries, the whole roast pig’s head served with two-pound lobster, and the duck-in-a-can (the meat of an entire duck sealed into a can with gravy). A meal at Pied de Cochon on quaint Rue Duluth is like the high-class version of Youtube’s Epic Meal (it can’t be a coincidence that those guys are Montrealers too). It’s a memorable experience you’ll stagger away from with a smile on your face and a few buttons undone on your jeans. For an unforgettable taste of Quebec lore, reserve a spot (a year ahead of time) at Picard’s sugar shack, open from February to May exclusively.