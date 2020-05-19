The Best Restaurants and Bars in Salt Lake City
Collected by Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert
Dining in Salt Lake City means lots of international cuisines (thank you, Mormon missionaries, for introducing the foods of the world to Utah!), and you'll also find all the favorites of the skiing and hiking crowds: strong coffee, great pizza and pasta, fresh sushi, and great drinks.
2005 E 2700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109, USA
Feldman’s—modeled on the classic Jewish deli one would expect to find in New York City—has landed and is thriving on the east side of Salt Lake City. The deli's hot half-pound sandwiches include multiple variations on the Reuben...
HSL, the Salt Lake sibling to Park City's successful restaurant, Handle, serves American cuisine. Wherever possible, Chef Briar Handly sources produce and meats from Utah farms and ranches, but he'll go further afield to get some ingredients like...
155 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
Chef and owner Charlie Perry spent many hours by his great-grandmother’s side as she shared her love of cooking with him. Her name was Eva Coombs, and Perry opened this boulangerie in her honor. While there are a few gluten-free options...
279 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA
The beauty of running a seafood restaurant that's not located near the sea is that there's no regional bias—and Current takes full advantage of this. Chef Alan Brines is able to draw inspiration from seafood meccas such as San...
736 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116, USA
There’s almost always a wait at this Mexican eatery, but it’s worth it. Located just off the northwest corner of downtown and within easy striking distance of a number of hotels, the flagship location serves around 700 hungry guests a...
202 Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night fare, this bistro-style American eatery is located in the lobby of the historical Continental Bank, right in the middle of downtown. Chef Nathan Powers and his team draw locals working nearby,...
235 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
In a world where coffee is ubiquitous, it’s refreshing to find an establishment that cares equally about tea. Behind the bar at the Rose Estb is a shelf of jars hosting three varieties of each kind of tea: black, green, white,...
1048 E 2100 S #110, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
Epic Brewing opened the Tap Room gastropub in anticipation of the Sugar House boom. A roster of high-octane beers (the sour apple saison clocks in at 7.7 percent alcohol) and fortifying food (pastrami burgers, beer-can chicken) immediately turned...
2110 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106, USA
The Utah Brewers cooperative, a partnership between Wasatch Brewery and squatters craft beers, has an eye for where people drink. The latest proof: Wasatch Brew Pub, which serves playful beers (Polygamy Porter, anyone?) in a spot just off the new...
2212 S W Temple #14, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, USA
Thanks to loosened liquor laws, Utah’s distilling scene is flourishing—the Sugar House Distillery is the third small-batch distillery to open in the state in the last year. On an informal tour you can buy bottles of owner James...
