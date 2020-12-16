The Best of the Eastern Townships
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
The ideal day trip from Montreal for visitors hungry for history, architecture and culinary experiences. A short and scenic drive from Montreal, the Eastern Townships offer rolling green hills, wineries and apple-picking, destination spas, a charming zoo, and quaint English-like villages.
Save Place
1332 Chemin Hudon, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0, Canada
There is something fundamentally different in the air of this Eastern Townships winery—something I couldn't quite grasp but that made me want to stay forever. The winery, which specializes in ice wines and ciders, was founded a few years ago by...
Save Place
234 Chemin Maple, Sutton, QC J0E 2K0, Canada
The Auberge des Appalaches is a simple inn in the country, but a place where fine French cuisine meets local ingredients, and where rustic meets chic in a highly welcoming atmosphere. Owners Patricia and John run this inn with passion. They wish...
Save Place
3809 Rue Principale, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0, Canada
Everything that is sold in this ancient market comes from local and regional small businesses. Legendary maple-syrup pies are so popular that people are willing to drive many kilometers to get their hands on one. And you can find classic chicken...
Save Place
1050 Boulevard David-Bouchard N, Granby, QC J2H 0Y6, Canada
An hour outside Montreal, you can observe winter tigers and baby snow leopards for just a few dollars. And it's an entirely guilt-free experience because it's a green, innovative, respectful zoo. Open year-round, this zoo makes for an excellent...
Save Place
330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC J3V 4P6, Canada
Visitors coming to Montreal in the fall should expect two things: incredibly colorful foliage and an abundance of apples. Although Montreal is a big city, nature is never far away. Indeed, the Mont Saint-Bruno National Park is just a half-hour...
Save Place
3809 Rue Principale, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0, Canada
This brewery, nestled in the heart of Dunham—one of the region's most quaint villages—is the kind of place where people can simply sit back, relax, enjoy their surroundings and, most importantly, drink incredibly good brews. Opened in 2010 by...
Save Place
Dunham, QC, Canada
Few places so close to Montreal can boast as many hiking options as the Eastern Townships. The numbers really do speak for themselves: Between the 25 summits (that's a euphemism—they're only just over 1,000 meters high), the 4 national parks, and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25