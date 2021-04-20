Where are you going?
Hiking in Dunham

Dunham, QC, Canada
Hiking in the Eastern Townships Dunham Canada

Hiking in the Eastern Townships

Few places so close to Montreal can boast as many hiking options as the Eastern Townships.

The numbers really do speak for themselves: Between the 25 summits (that's a euphemism—they're only just over 1,000 meters high), the 4 national parks, and the 500-plus kilometers of hiking trails, just about anyone can create his own day trip itinerary, perhaps with a few winery stops along the way.

I think autumn and winter are best, when the scenery is the most striking. There are even showshoes available for rent. And, Mont-Mégantic is the most famous star-gazing site in the country, with a dedicated center and scientific classes.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
