Hiking in Dunham
Dunham, QC, Canada
Hiking in the Eastern TownshipsFew places so close to Montreal can boast as many hiking options as the Eastern Townships.
The numbers really do speak for themselves: Between the 25 summits (that's a euphemism—they're only just over 1,000 meters high), the 4 national parks, and the 500-plus kilometers of hiking trails, just about anyone can create his own day trip itinerary, perhaps with a few winery stops along the way.
I think autumn and winter are best, when the scenery is the most striking. There are even showshoes available for rent. And, Mont-Mégantic is the most famous star-gazing site in the country, with a dedicated center and scientific classes.