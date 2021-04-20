Val Caudalies, vignoble et cidrerie
1332 Chemin Hudon, Dunham, QC J0E 1M0, Canada
| +1 450-204-2530
Sat, Sun 12pm - 6pm
The Best Winery in the Eastern TownshipsThere is something fundamentally different in the air of this Eastern Townships winery—something I couldn't quite grasp but that made me want to stay forever.
The winery, which specializes in ice wines and ciders, was founded a few years ago by three young, passionate investors and lifelong friends, and it has since received immense praise, both from its clientele and the wine industry.
For me, I think the setting is what sets it apart from other wineries. A charming bright-red barn overlooks acres of dense forest and rolling hills.