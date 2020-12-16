Where are you going?
The Best of Switzerland's Natural Scenery

Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
Switzerland seduces visitors all year round with some of the best and most astonishing natural scenery in the world. In summer, the shimmering lakes of Geneva, Zurich, and Como host an array of water activities and have numerous scenic spots to lounge around. Rising up from the blue waters are the dramatic Swiss Alps, with their snow-capped peaks penetrating the wispy clouds. In winter, Switzerland's scenic mountains dominate the skyline—none more so than the iconic Matterhorn.
St. Moritz

St Moritz, Switzerland
In a country full of swanky resort towns, St. Moritz takes the crown with its wide array of five-star hotels, designer stores, and award-winning restaurants. The town is also home to such exciting activities as skijoring and ice cricket, which...
Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva
With well over a thousand lakes, Switzerland is blessed with its fair share of stunning bodies of water. The most extensive, however, is Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Léman), where you can bask in seductive views and amazing sunsets. It’s...
Glacier 3000

Col du Pillon, Route du Pillon 253, 1865 Les Diablerets, Switzerland
The vast wilderness of Glacier 3000 continues to beguile visitors year after year. While you can ski here, most take a snow cat or dog sled across the plateau, or hike to the precipices and look down on the surrounding area. Glacier 3000 is also...
Sils im Engadin/Segl

Sils im Engadin/Segl, Switzerland
“Philosophy, as I have so far understood and lived it, means living voluntarily among ice and high mountains—seeking out everything strange and questionable in existence...” Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher, famously spent a long period...
Bernina Express

Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Gimmelwald

Gimmelwald, 3826 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Gimmelwald is a tiny farm community in the mountains above the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Hiking from here begins on nearly vertical trails along grassy pastureland. I've never hiked in a more beautiful place than this, where the view across the narrow...
Schilthorn Piz Gloria

Piz Gloria, 3825 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
From the Lauterbrunnen Valley south of Interlaken, you can take a series of cable cars up to the peak of the Schilthorn, across from the Jungfrau massif in the Bernese Alps. Silent, effortless, costly, and worth every Swiss Franc, you float up...
Lac de Joux

Lac de Joux, Switzerland
Situated on the border with France in the Vaud Jura, Lac de Joux is one of the biggest natural ice rinks in Europe. Thousands flock there when the lake freezes over, and the misty evening air and mountains create a dreamlike scene reminiscent of a...
