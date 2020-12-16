The Best of Switzerland's Natural Scenery

Switzerland seduces visitors all year round with some of the best and most astonishing natural scenery in the world. In summer, the shimmering lakes of Geneva, Zurich, and Como host an array of water activities and have numerous scenic spots to lounge around. Rising up from the blue waters are the dramatic Swiss Alps, with their snow-capped peaks penetrating the wispy clouds. In winter, Switzerland's scenic mountains dominate the skyline—none more so than the iconic Matterhorn.