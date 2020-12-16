The Best of Anguilla
Collected by Lauren Maggard , AFAR Travel Advisor
Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
In an all-white open-air dining room that spills out onto the sand overlooking Meads Bay on Anguilla’s west end, Jacala serves just 35 guests a night. Chef Alain Laurent’s French-inspired menu includes dishes such as fennel-spiked...
Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
Many Caribbean islands (Anguilla included) are made primarily of limestone. Over many thousands of years, caves often form in this type of rock speckling the islands with tons of little caves to explore. On Anguilla there are plenty to explore,...
Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
One of Anguilla's most secluded beaches, Little Bay is tucked beneath a series of bluffs on the island’s northwest. Usually reached by boat or kayak from Crocus Bay, this tiny, undeveloped stretch of sand hugs a cove with calm turquoise...
Sandy Ground 2640, Anguilla
Finding a fun bar that’s popular with locals is almost a travel imperative: While hotel bars have their charms, local bars offer travelers a way to explore a destination through its people. This beach bar at the heart of Sandy Ground fits...
Maundays Bay, Anguilla 2640, Anguilla
The grande dame of Anguilla’s luxury resorts, Cap Juluca originally opened in 1988, debuting its signature Greco-Moorish architectural style. Its 70 guest rooms are housed inside 15 white stucco villas spread across 180 acres on Maundays Bay, with...
