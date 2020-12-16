The Best Museums in New Mexico
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Experience New Mexico through a vast and storied collection of past and present-day art. New Mexico's best museums are a rich treasure trove of Native American history, folk art, regional works, and paintings by iconic local masters such as Georgia O'Keeffe. At the New Mexico Museum of Art, view the photography of noted 20th-century artist Ansel Adams. A Culture Pass gives you access to each of the 14 state museums.
A handsome pueblo revival adobe building with a peaceful garden and courtyard, the New Mexico Museum of Art mounts small, rotating exhibits from its impressive 20,000-piece permanent collection. It includes well-known artists like...
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
When most people look at a piece of turquoise, they see a pretty blue stone. The people of New Mexico see water, sky, bountiful harvests, and a source of health and protection. Turquoise has been a valuable stone—in jewelry, for ceremonial...
Located in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectlysized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) andhouses the single largestcollection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic...
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
This popular museum showcases a permanent exhibit of all things dinosaurs including rare finds and Jurassic era life-size replicas. It's like walking back into time, a scene out of Jurassic Park -dating back a mere 200 million years ago. There's...
Just like an episode of the X- Files, you can't actually visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory (shhhh, The Truth is Out There). However, the next best thing is the Bradbury Science Museum, a great spot for history and science buffs interested...
Part of Museum Hill, the Wheelwright, founded in 1937 by Mary Cabot Wheelwright, is a small private museum with a stellar collection of pottery, sculpture, baskets, weavings, and historic and contemporary works by Native American artists. The...
Let's put aside the sci-fi Roswell UFO hysteria for this worthy museum (with free admission) including an excellent collection of Southwestern artists ( John Marin, Walter Mruk, Georgia O'Keeffe) and modernist works from Santa Fe and Taos art...
The work exhibited in this progressive and edgy nonprofit space is a far cry from the art in the galleries along Canyon Road. SITE Santa Fe, which opened in 1995, hosts provocative biennials as well as a wealth of multimedia...
The New Mexico Capitol Art Collection is a surprising find: an extensive art collection focusing on nearly 600 New Mexican and Southwestern artists, housed in the State Capitol Complex. This awesome assemblage incorporates paintings, photography,...
The rugged American frontiersman and trapper Kit Carson purchased this territorial style 4-room adobe in 1843 for his wife. Step back into time; furnished rooms remain as Carson and his family once dwelled. The adventurer and military buff will...
