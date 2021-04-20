Where are you going?
New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
| +1 505-841-2800
Jurassic Park in New Mexico Albuquerque New Mexico United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Jurassic Park in New Mexico

This popular museum showcases a permanent exhibit of all things dinosaurs including rare finds and Jurassic era life-size replicas. It's like walking back into time, a scene out of Jurassic Park -dating back a mere 200 million years ago.

There's also a naturalist center and a walk-through simulated volcano. The museum's advanced planetarium, a full dome theatre, is where the live action happens. Don't miss "Enchanted Skies," a very cool look at constellations, planets and the far, deep sky.



By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

