New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science
1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
| +1 505-841-2800
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Jurassic Park in New MexicoThis popular museum showcases a permanent exhibit of all things dinosaurs including rare finds and Jurassic era life-size replicas. It's like walking back into time, a scene out of Jurassic Park -dating back a mere 200 million years ago.
There's also a naturalist center and a walk-through simulated volcano. The museum's advanced planetarium, a full dome theatre, is where the live action happens. Don't miss "Enchanted Skies," a very cool look at constellations, planets and the far, deep sky.