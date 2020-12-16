The Best Museums, Art Spaces, and Galleries in Madrid
Collected by Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert
Some of the world's best are here in the Spanish capital. With the grand flagship collections like the Prado and smaller private museums, galleries carved out of repurposed warehouse space, art collectives, and funky public art, exploring Madrid's cultural side may leave you breathless.
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
The train museum in Madrid is housed in an old railway station—one of the first in the city from the 1800s. The space is really amazing with about 50 trains from the late 1800s up til the 1960s—among the largest rail collections in Europe. One of...
Paseo del General Martínez Campos, 37, 28010 Madrid, Spain
The former house of Joaquín Sorolla is now a museum dedicated to his life. The walls of the house hold not only his own work but very personal mementos from his life, and even the art of his friends. These details make it feel as though Sorolla...
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Casa de Vacas, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Near the Alcala entrance of Retiro Park is Casa de Vacas (House of Cows,) a cultural center that offers daily art exhibitions. In the summer months, art is also displayed outdoors in the surrounding area amongst the trees, with a view of the...
Calle de Embajadores, 51, 28012 Madrid, Spain
This is a former tobacco factory turned communal art haven. During the day, the atmosphere is tranquil and you are free to roam the many rooms and tunnels that connect the large property. Admire the walls, which are covered in life-size graffiti...
Paseo de la Chopera, 10, 28045 Madrid, Spain
Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Calle de Bailén, s/n, 28071 Madrid, Spain
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Paseo de Recoletos, 20-22, 28001 Madrid, Spain
I was walking the streets of Madrid when I came across the national library. The only problem was, I wasn't allowed in the part where they had books. The building itself on the outside was amazing. I particularly loved the lights on both sides of...
