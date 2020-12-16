Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
D.C.’s lodging scene is fun, varied, and constantly evolving, with everything from luxury hotels near the National Mall to boutique stays around Dupont Circle. Whether you’re looking for a hotel with an indoor pool, views of the Washington Monument, or easy access to key neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Foggy Bottom, the nation’s capital has something to suit your needs. Here, you can even book a stay within walking distance of the White House and feel a part of American history.
Save Place

Eaton DC

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Why we love it: A socially conscious spot that connects like-minded travelers

The Highlights:
- Inspiring community vibe
- Comfortable, well-thought-out rooms
- A critically acclaimed on-site restaurant  

The Review:
Founded by third-generation...
More Details >
Save Place

Four Seasons Washington, D.C.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
An elegant icon of the D.C. hotel scene, the Four Seasons straddles the line between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. Perched at the top of Pennsylvania Avenue (yes, same as the President) this luxury retreat has one foot firmly planted in...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Madera

1310 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
In a city that takes itself so seriously—running the United States is an intense business, after all—the Hotel Madera is a breath of fresh air. Just a couple of leafy blocks from always-lively Dupont Circle, the Kimpton-run boutique...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Moxy Washington, DC Downtown

1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Why we love it: A funky hotel that caters to the young, hip, and Instagram-obsessed

The Highlights:
- Instagrammable design around every corner
- Spacious, comfy common areas with plenty of connectivity
- Affordable bunkbed rooms for guests on a...
More Details >
Save Place

Park Hyatt Washington

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
Between all the hip restaurants, historic structures, and political intrigues, it’s easy to forget that Washington started out as farmland, surrounded by small, rural communities in one of the young nation’s most fertile regions. The...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Rosewood Washington, D.C.

1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Once upon a time, over-the-top luxury was only for royalty. When Rosewood opened its first mid-Atlantic outpost along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown, however, it offered exclusive decadence to, well, everyone else. From the moment you...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton

1515 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
The Darcy is high on style and also loaded with substance, thanks its eye-popping design, contemporary art collection, and free amenities that make every guest feel like a VIP. Kids can check out a Darcy Daypack full of items chosen to encourage a...
More Details >
Save Place

The Donovan

1155 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
With its 2014 renovation, the Donovan, a Kimpton hotel, injected a sense of fun and whimsy into the neighborhood’s boxy buildings with its sleek chrome-and-leather lobby and rooftop pool bar. Named for “Wild” Bill Donovan, the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Dupont Circle Hotel

1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Why we love it: An elegant stay where guests hobnob with D.C.’s best and brightest

The Highlights: 
- The recently renovated—and thoroughly stylish—lobby, bar, and restaurant
- Spectacular new rooftop suites with heated...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Embassy Row Hotel

2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
The white-bricked Embassy Row Hotel has been catering to visiting dignitaries and diplomats since 1970, and a massive renovation in 2015 brought refreshed retro rooms, a rooftop pool, and a new lobby-level restaurant and coffee shop. Cheerful...
More Details >
Save Place

The Graham Georgetown

1075 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
A city crammed with ambitious young staffers willing to work long hours in hopes of shaping the country, Washington is a place that works hard and plays hard. One of the newest additions to its burgeoning boutique hotel scene, the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Hay-Adams

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Not everyone gets to live across the street from the White House. Before the current Italian-Renaissance hotel was constructed in 1927, the prime real estate was occupied by the homes of two little-known American icons: John Hay—personal...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Jefferson, Washington, DC

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Upon waking in a sumptuous suite at the Jefferson, Thomas Jefferson himself might be perplexed; why, he might wonder, can he see the Washington Monument from a room that appears to belong in Monticello, his Virginia country estate? The textiles...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The LINE DC

1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Why we love it: A hip hotel that pushes past the politics

The Highlights:
- Three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop from acclaimed local chefs
- Prime Adams Morgan location in the center of D.C.’s nightlife
- Robust activity...
More Details >
Save Place

W Washington D.C.

515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Considering its pop-art aesthetic and high-tech perks, it’s hard to believe the W Washington D.C. was built in 1917. Okay, so that’s not exactly true; the elegant building spent most of its life as the Hotel Washington—an Old...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without