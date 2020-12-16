The Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.

D.C.’s lodging scene is fun, varied, and constantly evolving, with everything from luxury hotels near the National Mall to boutique stays around Dupont Circle. Whether you’re looking for a hotel with an indoor pool, views of the Washington Monument, or easy access to key neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Foggy Bottom, the nation’s capital has something to suit your needs. Here, you can even book a stay within walking distance of the White House and feel a part of American history.