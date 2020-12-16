The Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
D.C.’s lodging scene is fun, varied, and constantly evolving, with everything from luxury hotels near the National Mall to boutique stays around Dupont Circle. Whether you’re looking for a hotel with an indoor pool, views of the Washington Monument, or easy access to key neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Foggy Bottom, the nation’s capital has something to suit your needs. Here, you can even book a stay within walking distance of the White House and feel a part of American history.
1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Why we love it: A socially conscious spot that connects like-minded travelers
The Highlights:
- Inspiring community vibe
- Comfortable, well-thought-out rooms
- A critically acclaimed on-site restaurant
The Review:
Founded by third-generation...
2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
An elegant icon of the D.C. hotel scene, the Four Seasons straddles the line between Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. Perched at the top of Pennsylvania Avenue (yes, same as the President) this luxury retreat has one foot firmly planted in...
1310 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
In a city that takes itself so seriously—running the United States is an intense business, after all—the Hotel Madera is a breath of fresh air. Just a couple of leafy blocks from always-lively Dupont Circle, the Kimpton-run boutique...
1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Why we love it: A funky hotel that caters to the young, hip, and Instagram-obsessed
The Highlights:
- Instagrammable design around every corner
- Spacious, comfy common areas with plenty of connectivity
- Affordable bunkbed rooms for guests on a...
1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
Between all the hip restaurants, historic structures, and political intrigues, it’s easy to forget that Washington started out as farmland, surrounded by small, rural communities in one of the young nation’s most fertile regions. The...
1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Once upon a time, over-the-top luxury was only for royalty. When Rosewood opened its first mid-Atlantic outpost along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown, however, it offered exclusive decadence to, well, everyone else. From the moment you...
1515 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
The Darcy is high on style and also loaded with substance, thanks its eye-popping design, contemporary art collection, and free amenities that make every guest feel like a VIP. Kids can check out a Darcy Daypack full of items chosen to encourage a...
1155 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
With its 2014 renovation, the Donovan, a Kimpton hotel, injected a sense of fun and whimsy into the neighborhood’s boxy buildings with its sleek chrome-and-leather lobby and rooftop pool bar. Named for “Wild” Bill Donovan, the...
1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Why we love it: An elegant stay where guests hobnob with D.C.’s best and brightest
The Highlights:
- The recently renovated—and thoroughly stylish—lobby, bar, and restaurant
- Spectacular new rooftop suites with heated...
2015 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
The white-bricked Embassy Row Hotel has been catering to visiting dignitaries and diplomats since 1970, and a massive renovation in 2015 brought refreshed retro rooms, a rooftop pool, and a new lobby-level restaurant and coffee shop. Cheerful...
1075 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
A city crammed with ambitious young staffers willing to work long hours in hopes of shaping the country, Washington is a place that works hard and plays hard. One of the newest additions to its burgeoning boutique hotel scene, the...
800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Not everyone gets to live across the street from the White House. Before the current Italian-Renaissance hotel was constructed in 1927, the prime real estate was occupied by the homes of two little-known American icons: John Hay—personal...
1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Upon waking in a sumptuous suite at the Jefferson, Thomas Jefferson himself might be perplexed; why, he might wonder, can he see the Washington Monument from a room that appears to belong in Monticello, his Virginia country estate? The textiles...
1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Why we love it: A hip hotel that pushes past the politics
The Highlights:
- Three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop from acclaimed local chefs
- Prime Adams Morgan location in the center of D.C.’s nightlife
- Robust activity...
The Highlights:
- Three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop from acclaimed local chefs
- Prime Adams Morgan location in the center of D.C.’s nightlife
- Robust activity...
515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Considering its pop-art aesthetic and high-tech perks, it’s hard to believe the W Washington D.C. was built in 1917. Okay, so that’s not exactly true; the elegant building spent most of its life as the Hotel Washington—an Old...
