Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa

1297 Bishop’s Lodge Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Website
| +1 505-983-6377
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Great place to stay! Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Great place to stay! Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Check Availability >

Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa

This property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.

The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history dates back even further, to the 1850s, when Jean Baptiste Lamy, a French missionary priest, became the bishop of the desert diocese—and made his home on a hill with views of the Jemez Mountains.
 
The property has changed significantly since Lamy built his tiny Villa Pintoresca and adjoining chapel: It now spans 450 acres, has a spa and stables, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. And its newest owners, HRV Hotel Partners, who purchased the resort in August 2014, have plans for further expansion.
 
Still, despite upgrades, this is definitely a Western-style ranch where you can hike, ride, and shoot—and cowboy boots are de rigueur.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jessica
almost 7 years ago

Great place to stay!

We stayed here for 2 nights it was really nice, comfortable and clean! It was beautiful all around definetly recommend it! Nice pool and hot tub too! Great staff!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points