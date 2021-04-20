Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa
1297 Bishop’s Lodge Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico
| +1 505-983-6377
Photo courtesy of Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa
Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & SpaThis property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.
The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history dates back even further, to the 1850s, when Jean Baptiste Lamy, a French missionary priest, became the bishop of the desert diocese—and made his home on a hill with views of the Jemez Mountains.
The property has changed significantly since Lamy built his tiny Villa Pintoresca and adjoining chapel: It now spans 450 acres, has a spa and stables, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. And its newest owners, HRV Hotel Partners, who purchased the resort in August 2014, have plans for further expansion.
Still, despite upgrades, this is definitely a Western-style ranch where you can hike, ride, and shoot—and cowboy boots are de rigueur.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Great place to stay!
We stayed here for 2 nights it was really nice, comfortable and clean! It was beautiful all around definetly recommend it! Nice pool and hot tub too! Great staff!