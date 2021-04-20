Where are you going?
Kokopelli’s Cave

5001 Antelope Junction Farmington, New Mexico
Website
| +1 505-327-5460
Kokopelli’s Cave

Carved into cliffs of Ojo Alamo sandstone, this unconventional hideaway was originally intended to be an office for geologist (and owner) Bruce Black. Now, it’s the perfect place for adventurous travelers to engage in Flintstonian fantasies.
 
Overlooking the La Plata river valley, the cave and its two patios afford views of the Four Corners—Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. The cave itself is about 1,700 square feet, with a central stone pillar anchoring the main living areas: living room, dining room, kitchen, and kiva, or traditional ceremonial room, with traditional horno (fireplace). The separate master bedroom has a queen bed and a bathroom with a waterfall shower and Jacuzzi.
 
The cave is stocked with an assortment of DVDs and CDs, and while you can get cell service, there’s no Wi-Fi. Your neighbors are squirrels, chipmunks, ring-tail cats, and hummingbirds.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

