The Best Hotels in Napa Valley
Collected by AFAR Editors
America’s most famed wine region lures visitors with its stunning vineyards, exclusive cellars, and out-of-this-world food—but Napa Valley also has amazing hotels, from centrally located accomodations to wellness retreats and food-focused stays.
1450 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
With dark walls, natural wood accents, and red curtains in front of the elevators, the trend-setting Andaz hotel feels like more of a scene than any other property in downtown Napa. In the center of downtown Napa, the hotel is mere steps from...
180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
One of Napa Valley’s most iconic destinations, Auberge du Soleil got its start in the 1980s as a restaurant—a fine-dining destination in one of the most picturesque locales in one of the world’s most beautiful places. Needless to say, it was only...
1880 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Why we love it: A reimagined motel with quirky design, mineral pools, and a spa straight out of a Wes Anderson movie
The Highlights:
- Three different mineral pools for soaking in the sun
- A laidback spa with a twist on Calistoga’s...
580 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Calistoga Ranch sits in a private canyon of the ridge that makes up the eastern side of the Napa Valley. From this secluded spot, the entire valley floor unfolds. On windy nights, you might spot hawks surfing thermal winds just outside your...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
1 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Tucked away on an eight-acre estate at the top of St. Helena’s main street, Harvest Inn could easily be mistaken for a private country manse somewhere in England, or even northern France. Its lush gardens are traversed by winding pathways, and its...
1712 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
The best time to hit the mineral-fed pools at Indian Springs is just before closing, right around 9:30 p.m. Grab a float noodle, place it behind your neck, float on your back in the 102-degree water, and look up at the stars. No matter how cold...
1915 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Las Alcobas Napa Valley, a member of the Luxury Collection and the only U.S. outpost of the iconic Mexico City brand, blends old and new in exciting and totally indulgent ways. The center of the 68-room property is a Victorian-style mansion that...
6529 Yount St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Before the Michelin reviewers, luxury resort developers, and tech billionaires descended upon Napa Valley, the region was a rustic farm community with vestiges of the Wild West. The oldest hotel in the valley, Maison Fleurie’s Victorian house...
900 Meadowood Ln, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The renowned Meadowood Resort mixes the grandeur of a chalet with the amenities of a five-star resort—located in a private canyon within minutes of downtown St. Helena. The shaded, secluded property revolves around 99 rooms, most of which...
1815 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
For a place that’s meant to be quintessentially romantic, Napa can often feel overwhelming, with its myriad wineries, numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, many winding trails to bike and hike, and hot springs to sooth aching muscles. But...
6757 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
In the Napa Valley—and in Yountville, in particular—most hotels err on the side of sophisticated luxury. Which makes the North Block Hotel’s quirky style such a breath of fresh air. With the look of a Mediterranean town’s cobbled street, complete...
755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Solage is one of Calistoga’s top lodging options; the trio of overnight accommodations, spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant practically force guests to unwind and relax. The experience starts in the 89...
1403 Myrtle St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Originally constructed in 1886, the building for this elegant five-room boutique inn went through a few different iterations asa private home and a small hospital before earning its National Historic status in the 1970s. But about 50 years ago...
6380 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
After booking a stay at the Poetry Inn, keep your phone with you. Because, soon enough, a personal concierge is going to call to find out all the ways your every whim can be catered to while you’re a resident at this sprawling mansion. The only...
