The Best Hotels in Boston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Boston is a college town with sophisticated taste. The XV Beacon hotel is a classic, blending Old World style with modern luxuries like courtesy Lexus cars, while the Liberty Hotel gives guests a chance to stay in a former jail. In the summer, head to the rooftops of the Colonnade and Revere hotels for sweeping views of the city.
15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Located on the site of the former Bromfield Mansion, XV Beacon embraces both old and new luxury. The original building was constructed in the late 1800s by renowned Boston architect William Gibbons Preston and the hotel renovation took care to...
90 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Positioned right on the historic Freedom Trail in downtown Boston, this discreet 19-story hotel caters to guests who appreciate both classic architecture and of-the-moment amenities. The building initially became a hotel in 2002; in 2006 the...
120 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Over the past 40-plus years, this venerated Back Bay hotel has hosted all manner of visiting stars, from Ronald Reagan to Frank Sinatra. The present owner, Ronald Druker, is a third-generation hotelier; his father, Bertram Druker, originally built...
250 Franklin St, Boston, MA 02110, USA
It’s not every day you get to stay in a national landmark and enjoy pastries baked inside a former bank vault. The massive brick building that houses the Langham first opened in 1922 as the original Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. In 1981 the...
200 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
In 2012, a forgettable Radisson was reborn as the indie-luxe Revere Hotel, today one of the hippest hotels Boston has to offer. The 356-room space underwent a dramatic transformation that was completed in March of 2017, with the decor now...
215 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114, USA
While the Liberty Hotel may have deep roots in Boston lore, it’s not for the reasons you think. For more than 100 years the hotel existed as the Charles Street Jail, an in-city penitentiary that housed (in)famous inmates like James Michael Curley,...
1271 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215, USA
The hippest kid on the block has risen from the most unlikely of origins: the Fenway Motor Hotel, a run-down mid-century relic that once housed all manner of misbehaving musicians. Today the hotel feels more like an of-the-moment Los Angeles...
25 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114, USA
Housed in side-by-side 19th-century townhouses amid the gas streetlights and cobblestoned streets of Boston's Beacon Hill, the high-end Beacon Hill Hotel retains a distinctly European feel. The original owners and neighborhood residents Peter and...
1 Court St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Want to sleep in Boston’s very first skyscraper? Originally constructed in 1893, the 15-story Ames Building was, for many years, the tallest building in the city. Renowned architect David Rockwell helped reconceive the building as the high-end...
3 Battery Wharf, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Boston's Battery Wharf joined the Leading Hotels of the World collection in 2015. The wharf itself dates back to the 1600s, when it served as a gun battery positioned to defend the Colonists against water attacks; history buffs can learn more at...
15 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
What was once a classic Ritz-Carlton in the vein of an Eloise book is now an amenity-laden luxury hotel with most of the building’s original beaux arts details intact (the Instagram-worthy lobby alone is worth a visit). Originally opened in 1927,...
138 St James Ave, Boston, MA 02116, USA
From the first “woof” of welcome from the resident Canine Ambassador, guests feel a part of this storied hotel’s century-plus history. Located in the Back Bay, not far from Beacon Hill, Newberry Street, and the Freedom Trail, the...
