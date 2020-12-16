The Best Hotels in Bermuda
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Known for its pink-sand beaches, pastel cottages, and rum swizzles, Bermuda is also home to some of the best hotels in the world. From a sleek glass box overlooking the Atlantic Ocean to a colonial-era manor nestled within lush gardens, the selection here is rich with possibilities.
76 Pitts Bay Rd, HM 08, Bermuda
Known for generations as the Pink Princess, this legend opened its doors in 1885 and remains one of the largest and most celebrated hotels in Bermuda. Fresh off a $100 million renovation in 2016, the 170 rooms and suites are now what you’d...
56 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Blending a cheerful, laid-back spirit with a splash of formal elegance, The Reefs Resort & Club is uniquely Bermudian. Staff greets you with a rum swizzle upon arrival at the family-owned and operated property, then whisks you up to a...
101 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Surrounded by swaying palms, tropical flowers, pink sand, and sapphire waters, the 100-acre Fairmont Southampton is Bermuda’s ultimate luxury destination. The 593 rooms and suites are among the largest on the island, and feature marble baths...
60 Tuckers Point Drive, Hamilton Parish HS 02, Bermuda
The centerpiece of a vast resort, golf club, and residential community complex, Rosewood Bermuda sits on 240 acres of waterfront land overlooking Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean. The recently refurbished resort is anchored...
61 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda
Built in 1906 as a private residence and converted in the 1950s, Rosedon Hotel is a low-key alternative to Bermuda’s pricey chain hotels. Despite being located in the bustling heart of Hamilton, the property’s lush tropical...
60 South Shore Road, Paget PG 04, Bermuda
Crashing waves serve as the soundtrack to your stay at Elbow Beach, situated on 50 lush acres along Bermuda’s rose-hued southern coast.Decorated with exposed beams, tiled floors, and neutral color schemes, the spacious cottage-style rooms are the...
Tucker's Town, Bermuda
Bermuda waited 45 years for a new-build hotel, but the Loren has proved worth it. Situated on eight acres fronting the turquoise sea near the center of the archipelago, the architecturally sleek luxury property eschews standard tropical patterns...
27 Harbour Road, Mt Pleasant PG 02, Bermuda
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better view of Hamilton Harbour than the one at Newstead Belmont Hills, where the 60 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites satisfy the Airbnb set with in-room kitchens, Jacuzzi tubs, and sleeper sofas. Though there’s...
30 Kings Point Rd, Somerset Village MA 02, Bermuda
One of Bermuda’s most historic resorts—there’s even a 300-year-old sea captain’s cottage on the property—Cambridge Beaches is a traditional rose-hued confection that matches its four pink-sand shores. Though an...
36 Pompano Beach Road, Southampton SB 03, Bermuda
Golf enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pompano Beach Club—the family-owned resort is practically next door to the world-famous links of Port Royal. But the former fishing club is also a haven for anglers of every stripe: You can grab a...
