The Loren at Pink Beach Hotel

The Loren at Pink Beach
Bermuda waited 45 years for a new-build hotel, but the Loren has proved worth it. Situated on eight acres fronting the turquoise sea near the center of the archipelago, the architecturally sleek luxury property eschews standard tropical patterns and pastel palettes in favor of warm modernism, with world-class art, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sculptural glass staircase off the lobby. Each suite provides a plush landing thanks to marble baths with freestanding tubs and private terraces with ocean views, plus sumptuous Sferra towels and bath products by Malin + Goetz. For those who don’t want to drive the 20 minutes to Hamilton, the elegant seasonal cuisine at Marée (Bermudan baby greens with goat cheese croquettes and wild strawberries, local snapper with fava bean puree) exceeds expectations, and the botanical-infused treatments at the beachside spa will make the real world seem like a distant memory.