Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa
27 Harbour Road, Mt Pleasant PG 02, Bermuda
| +1 441-236-6060
Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and SpaYou’d be hard-pressed to find a better view of Hamilton Harbour than the one at Newstead Belmont Hills, where the 60 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites satisfy the Airbnb set with in-room kitchens, Jacuzzi tubs, and sleeper sofas. Though there’s no on-site beach, the resort’s shuttle can transport you to the nearest shoreline (about 10 minutes away), and a private water taxi is on hand to ferry guests to the restaurants and shops of Hamilton. Care to stay put? One visitor per room is gifted a complimentary round of golf on the property’s championship 18-hole course with your stay, the harbor-front infinity pool and club becomes one of Bermuda’s top happy-hour scenes come sunset, and Beau Rivage, the island’s only French restaurant, is renowned for its Gallic specialties such as Provençal shrimp risotto and foie gras–stuffed beef Wellington.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Watching the Waterfront from the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Anchored alongside the water, the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa has a prime vantage point for views of tall ships, luxury yachts, and the bustling waterfront of Hamilton Harbour. This boutique hotel sports crisp linens tucked into rich wood tones and natural textures in its suite and studio interiors. Along with restaurants, a tennis court, and fitness center, the Newstead offers a spa with such relaxing services as Thai massage, energizing foot treatments, rejuvenating facials, and even couple’s treatments and hair, make-up, and nail services. Practice your swing and catch some panoramic views at the 18-hole Belmont Hills Golf Course, one of the few courses in Bermuda with water hazards. The shopping and nightlife of Hamilton is just a water taxi ride away, or spend the day lounging beside the sparkling infinity pool.
almost 4 years ago
First Trip with One Year Old
Our first trip anywhere with our first born daughter was to Bermuda. A nonstop flight only 2 hours away seemed like the perfect choice for a travel inaugural. It was her first flight and first trip but it was our first time going anywhere with a baby. We were terrified. Yet the calm waters, the serene views and the rays of sun made for a memorable and stress-free vacation for three.