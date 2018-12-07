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Como Shambhala Estate

Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
https://www.comoshambhala.com/
CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite

CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite

CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Wanakasa pool

CSE Wanakasa pool

Como Shambhala Estate

Umabona garden suite

Umabona garden suite

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Retreat Villa

CSE Retreat Villa

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Water gardens

CSE Water gardens

Como Shambhala Estate

a8d5c8d79d0a41ebec7dcd770f7a9c55.jpg

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Amphitheatre

CSE Amphitheatre

Como Shambhala Estate

CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite
CSE Tirta Ening Estate Suite
CSE Wanakasa pool
Umabona garden suite
CSE Retreat Villa
CSE Water gardens
a8d5c8d79d0a41ebec7dcd770f7a9c55.jpg
CSE Amphitheatre

Arguably the most luxurious yoga resort in Bali, Como Shambhala has 30 rooms, suites, and villas set on 23 acres of jungle-covered riverbank near Ubud, each with its own butler and infinity pool. Yoga programs led by visiting masters such as Rodney Yee are held throughout the year and typically include five hours of daily practice over five days. The spa offers Balinese and Ayurvedic treatments, and off-site activities range from jungle treks to visits to Ubud’s famous temples.

With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from the hillsides and line the Ayung riverbed, offering refuge from the frenetic scene nearby in Ubud.

Most people come here as part of a yoga or health retreat, and everything—from the dining experiences to the custom health programs—is designed to guide guests toward reaching their wellness goals with help from a cadre of resident experts, including a dietician, Ayurvedic doctor, reflexologist, and an Oriental medicine specialist, as well as fitness, yoga, Pilates, and qigong instructors. But it’s not all work. After a day of rugged outdoor adventure—the resort can arrange for hiking, biking, and paddleboarding down the Ayung—retire to your private spring-water infinity pool and meditate on the events yet to come.

By Jen Murphy

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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