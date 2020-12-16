The Best Hotels in Alberta, Canada

Canada's western province is home to extraordinary wilderness, including Banff and Jasper national parks. Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel oozes history of the Canadian Pacific Railway days. Come summer, book a cabin at the seasonal Moraine Lake Lodge set on the shores of Lake Moraine. Originally opened as a ski lodge in the 1940s, the Post Hotel & Spa is popular all seasons. In winter, escape to Sunshine Mountain Lodge, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel.