The Best Hotels in Alberta, Canada
Collected by Afar Magazine
Canada's western province is home to extraordinary wilderness, including Banff and Jasper national parks. Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel oozes history of the Canadian Pacific Railway days. Come summer, book a cabin at the seasonal Moraine Lake Lodge set on the shores of Lake Moraine. Originally opened as a ski lodge in the 1940s, the Post Hotel & Spa is popular all seasons. In winter, escape to Sunshine Mountain Lodge, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel.
700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
One of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The...
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
899 Centre Street Sw, Calgary, AB T2G 1B8, Canada
The first new hotel in Calgary in a decade, Le Germain opened in 2010, offering a modern boutique bolt-hole in the heart of the city’s downtown core. Located next to 8th Avenue’s pedestrianized area, all the top attractions of town are...
1126 Memorial Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 3E3, Canada
On the banks of the Bow Rover, a short walk from Calgary’s bustling downtown core, this Relais & Chateau property offers a genuine boutique hotel experience with all the plush bells and whistles that the Relais & Chateau status...
1 Moraine Lake Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Open seasonally from June 1 through October 1, Moraine Lake Lodge is, as its name suggests, set right on the stunning turquoise waters of the glacier-fed Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. The lake is one of the most photographed locations in ...
200 Pipestone Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
The Post Hotel & Spa is set in the heart of the pristine Banff National Park, surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains and overlooking Lake Louise. The original log-walled lodge—opened in 1942 as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge—has stone...
Lundbreck, AB T0K 1H0, Canada
Surrounded by rolling hills at the base of the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the Sierra West Cabins offer guests a chance to live a back-to-basics life on an authentic working cattle ranch. Experience the day-to-day activities of an Albertan cowboy...
1 Sunshine Access Road, Banff, AB T1L 1J5, Canada
The ultimate vacation destination for ski lovers, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge is open only seasonally, from November through May for the winter season and from late June through September for the summer season. Sunshine Mountain offers a relaxed,...
