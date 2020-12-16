The Best Hotel Bars around the World
Collected by Afar Magazine
AFAR editors are no strangers to the hotel bar. These are our absolute favorites.
The Standard, High Line, 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
With a floor-to-ceiling view of the city and massive chandeliers, this lounge (“The Boom Boom Room”) is the grandest bar in a town that prides itself on doing things big. Go before 10 p.m., when it closes to the public for private parties. For...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Just the tonic after a sticky-hot day in the city, Bathers Bar centers around a deco black-and-white-striped infinity pool. Crisp white chaises on the strip of croquet-perfect lawn offer front-row seats for watching the boats chug up and down the...
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property...
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Via Giulia, 131, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
An under-the-radar hideout in Rome’s historic district, the dark, moody Deer Club will surround you with enough glamorous Italians to make you feel like an extra in a Fellini flick. Don’t miss the trebbiano d’abruzzos on their regional wine list....
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
2 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
The King Cole Bar is about as legendary as any bar in New York. Located in the St. Regis Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, it has been the place to go for a cocktail since it opened in 1932—Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, and Marilyn...
Level 1, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Vesper Bar at The Cosmopolitan is our favorite spot for a serious Old Fashioned—or Elderfashioned, the house’s riff, which gets a dose of St. Germain.
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
What was once a pop-up bar, The Broken Shaker is now a permanent fixture at the Freehand Miami. The James Beard Award-nominated bar is located in the high-end hostel on South Beach serving up a selection of handcrafted cocktails. The bar itself is...
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
When you visit a too-cool-for-school city like Portland—you know, one full of hipster artists and musicians who spend their days sipping artisan espresso, brewing craft beer, and going for long bike rides through postcard-worthy terrain—the...
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t mean...
