There's more to Jordan's history than Petra. Away from the Nabataeans' feted "Rose-Red City," a treasure trove of ruins awaits. Travelers who want to dig a little deeper into this nation's past can walk down colonnaded Roman roads, gaze up at Umayyad frescoes, and scramble over slumping rubble to explore toppled churches still clinging on to fragments of once majestic mosaics. Better yet, at most sites you're likely to have the entire place to yourself.