The Best Bars in Seoul

Despite the fact that speakeasies of the prohibition age were illegal, their illicit nature created an allure that drew people in—never mind getting arrested. Nowadays, speakeasies are a sophisticated trend, and fortunately, visiting one doesn’t involve the possibility of jail time. Good thing, because it would be a pity to miss out on Charles H., the decadent, speakeasy themed cocktail bar on the lower level of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul . Named after American cocktail writer Charles H. Baker, the menu features concoctions found by the cocktail connoisseur on his world travels, and showcases interiors meant to resemble the subterranean New York of a bygone era. Like a true speakeasy, there are no signs leading the way to the hidden door, but chances are an accommodating hotel employee may be able to provide a hint. 97 Saemunan-ro,Jongno-gu, Seoul