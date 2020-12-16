The Best Bars in Park City
Unknowing visitors still have the impression that “you can’t get a drink in Utah” (because of the predominance of the Mormon Church, which does not allow alcohol consumption). Believe us, the only thing “dry” about Park City is the climate and the powder snow. With two dozen bars and nearly 100 restaurants that serve spirits, your only issue will be choosing a watering hole.
When you're ready to call it a day on the slopes, take Park City Mountain Resort’s Quittin’ Time run down to High West, the world’s only ski-in gastro-distillery. Tour the space, then try the 36th Vote Barreled Manhattan, made from a...
This place is awesome. If you are looking for free pool and wi-fi during the day, go there. If your looking for bar food and beer it's great for that too. And you can do all that and watch movies in their private cinema, which shows movies old and...
If you moved to Park City in the '70s or '80s, the No Name Saloon was your living room; where you hung out every night to tell stories of the day (“untracked powder, man!”) and meet everyone in town. It was the official “office” for the local...
Located in Park City's renovated Masonic Hall on historic Main Street, the Riverhorse caters to ahigh-end fine-dining crowd. Seth Adams, the executive chef and co-owner who drives the seasonally appropriate creative menu, has brought home...
At the height of the winter ski and tourist season, Park City bars can be packed and parking tough on Historic Main Street. The best-kept imbibing secret if you’re looking for a place with a full bar and plenty of parking? Our local bowling alley....
With about a dozen freshly brewed beers on tap with awesome names like "Chasing Tail Ale," "Provo Girl Pilsner," and "Polygamy Porter" (Squatters is owned by the same company that runs Wasatch Brew Pub on Main Street), you can always find a seat...
Red Rock, in the Redstone shopping area, across town from Historic Old Town, is an airy and easily accessibly pub with six homemade brews on tap, like the Elephino IPA or an Oatmeal Stout, and lots of casual eats like daily fish and pasta...
The menu had me at "fry-trio": individual baskets of truffle parmesan, sweet potato and rosemary sea salt french fries, served with garlic aoili, paprika ranch and their classic b&b fry sauce. It drew me in further with its mac-n-cheese appetizer,...
Maxwell's has truly become the neighborhood pub of the Newpark area of town. With multiple TVs and a family-friendly vibe where Mom can watch the hockey game and the kids can run around on the outside patio, you'll find this place filled with...
Even though Butcher's is a nice steak house ("elegance without arrogance" is the owner's motto), with one of the most appealing bars in town (a full wall of gleaming bottles behind the bar, views of the Town Lift just outside the door), they...
Drafts is only just over a year old, but already a locals' favorite. Right on the plaza at Westgate Park City Resort, it's a popular après-ski spot. The food portions are humongous; their appetizers like the "tachos" (like nachos, only with...
