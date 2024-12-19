7 Must-Try Winter Activities in Park City, Utah

High in the Wasatch Mountains, Park City is a snow lover’s dream. It appeals to outdoor lovers as much for skiing as for an ethos deeply rooted in mindfulness. It’s what locals call mountainkind, grounded in respect for nature, responsible recreation, and a love of the outdoors.

Winter visitors can experience the mountainkind lifestyle through a range of activities, from fat biking to cross-country skiing, while helping protect and preserve the environment. Here’s how to explore the best of Park City, with tips from locals who know the terrain.

Ski and snowboard in Park City

Downhill skiing in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City’s skiing is a top draw for winter visitors. Two renowned ski resorts, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, offer more than 9,000 acres of skiable terrain. Leigh Wilson, a private concierge in Park City, likes Deer Valley for its diverse terrain catering to all ski levels, including intermediate and advanced skiers. “All the major peaks have green runs from the top,” she says, “so beginners aren’t relegated to the bunny slopes at the bottom of the mountain.”

Former Mayor Andy Beerman echoes the sentiment. “There are lots of friendly green and blue runs and usually lighter crowds,” he says. It’s also for those who come to the resort to appreciate Deer Valley’s five-star service, gourmet dining, and luxurious amenities.

Park City Mountain also appeals to a wide range of skiers, but also to snowboarders, featuring challenging runs and seven terrain parks. No matter where you go, mountainkind is about safety and sustainability, so check the weather reports before hitting the slopes, stay on marked runs, and rent ski gear from local shops.

Fat bike Park City’s groomed trails

A couple fat bikes in Park City. Courtesy of Visit Park City

Fat biking is a thrilling way to explore Park City’s snow-packed trails. Oversized tires allow you to pedal over snow easily, an invigorating way to cross the winter landscape.

Daniel Hodges, program director at White Pine Touring, encourages beginners to start with a guide. “They’ll walk you through cornering strategies, [as well as] body positioning and shifting,” he says.

If you rent a bike and venture out independently, keep an eye on trail conditions. Hodges recommends going “four or five days after a storm, once the grooming equipment has been out so [the trails] are firm but not icy.” Stick to groomed trails to help protect the fragile ecosystem.

Snowshoe on beginner-friendly routes

A family snowshoes in Park City. Courtesy of Visit Park City

When you want to slow down and connect with Park City’s snow-covered beauty, snowshoeing is a quieter, more contemplative way to explore. Less about adrenaline and more about immersing yourself in the landscape and nature, it’s ideal for a mindful adventure.

Several routes for those just starting, like the Lost Prospector Trail and Round Valley, are easily accessible from Main Street. If you’re brand-new to snowshoeing or looking for deeper insights into the area, try a guided snowshoe tour.

Local guides, like those with All Seasons Adventures and Utah Outdoor Adventures, have intimate knowledge of the terrain, conditions, and local ecology. "[The guides] are out every day, so they know the conditions. They know who to ask and how to navigate [the terrain],” says Wilson. To reduce your impact, stay on marked trails and maintain a respectful distance from wildlife.

Scenic cross-country skiing trails

Cross-country skiing is another low-impact, eco-friendly way to get outdoors in winter. Plus, gliding across snow-covered trails gives you a full-body workout. The White Pine Nordic Center conveniently maintains more than 12 miles of groomed trails in town.

Rentals and lessons are available, but they book up quickly. “Cross-country skiing lessons and clinics are super popular during the winter,” says Hodges.

For more seasoned skiers, Round Valley’s 15 miles of rolling hills and scenic vistas offer peace and solitude. Keep to designated trails and bring plenty of water and sunscreen—even in winter. The sun at this altitude can be surprisingly intense, so dress in layers to stay comfortable.

Snow tubing, sleigh rides, and dog sledding

A Park City sleigh ride Courtesy of Visit Park City

For unadulterated fun, go snow tubing at Woodward Park City, which has seven tubing lanes and two magic carpets to take you back up the hill. Alternatively, a horse-drawn sleigh ride through snow-covered meadows is a peaceful way to delight in the area’s cold-weather beauty. Snowed Inn Sleigh Co. is a local favorite, but reserve well beforehand.

Dog sledding is another unforgettable experience. Rancho Luna Lobos, a family-run business, offers dog sledding tours, hikes with retired sled dogs, and tours of the kennel. Book at least three months in advance during peak season to enjoy this enchanting experience in Park City’s winter wonderland.