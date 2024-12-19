Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureWinter Sports
Sponsored by Visit Park City   •  December 19, 2024

7 Must-Try Winter Activities in Park City, Utah

The best cold-weather adventures in this Utah mountain town from the people who call it home

A panoramic view of the snowy mountains surrounding the valley of Park City, Utah.

Park City in winter

Courtesy of Visit Park City

High in the Wasatch Mountains, Park City is a snow lover’s dream. It appeals to outdoor lovers as much for skiing as for an ethos deeply rooted in mindfulness. It’s what locals call mountainkind, grounded in respect for nature, responsible recreation, and a love of the outdoors.

Winter visitors can experience the mountainkind lifestyle through a range of activities, from fat biking to cross-country skiing, while helping protect and preserve the environment. Here’s how to explore the best of Park City, with tips from locals who know the terrain.

Ski and snowboard in Park City

People downhill skiing on a slope in Park City, Utah.

Downhill skiing in Park City

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City’s skiing is a top draw for winter visitors. Two renowned ski resorts, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, offer more than 9,000 acres of skiable terrain. Leigh Wilson, a private concierge in Park City, likes Deer Valley for its diverse terrain catering to all ski levels, including intermediate and advanced skiers. “All the major peaks have green runs from the top,” she says, “so beginners aren’t relegated to the bunny slopes at the bottom of the mountain.”

Former Mayor Andy Beerman echoes the sentiment. “There are lots of friendly green and blue runs and usually lighter crowds,” he says. It’s also for those who come to the resort to appreciate Deer Valley’s five-star service, gourmet dining, and luxurious amenities.

Park City Mountain also appeals to a wide range of skiers, but also to snowboarders, featuring challenging runs and seven terrain parks. No matter where you go, mountainkind is about safety and sustainability, so check the weather reports before hitting the slopes, stay on marked runs, and rent ski gear from local shops.

Fat bike Park City’s groomed trails

Two people fat tire biking through a snowy landscape in Park City, Utah.

A couple fat bikes in Park City.

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Fat biking is a thrilling way to explore Park City’s snow-packed trails. Oversized tires allow you to pedal over snow easily, an invigorating way to cross the winter landscape.

Daniel Hodges, program director at White Pine Touring, encourages beginners to start with a guide. “They’ll walk you through cornering strategies, [as well as] body positioning and shifting,” he says.

If you rent a bike and venture out independently, keep an eye on trail conditions. Hodges recommends going “four or five days after a storm, once the grooming equipment has been out so [the trails] are firm but not icy.” Stick to groomed trails to help protect the fragile ecosystem.

Snowshoe on beginner-friendly routes

A family snowshoeing on the hills in Park City, Utah.

A family snowshoes in Park City.

Courtesy of Visit Park City

When you want to slow down and connect with Park City’s snow-covered beauty, snowshoeing is a quieter, more contemplative way to explore. Less about adrenaline and more about immersing yourself in the landscape and nature, it’s ideal for a mindful adventure.

Several routes for those just starting, like the Lost Prospector Trail and Round Valley, are easily accessible from Main Street. If you’re brand-new to snowshoeing or looking for deeper insights into the area, try a guided snowshoe tour.

Local guides, like those with All Seasons Adventures and Utah Outdoor Adventures, have intimate knowledge of the terrain, conditions, and local ecology. "[The guides] are out every day, so they know the conditions. They know who to ask and how to navigate [the terrain],” says Wilson. To reduce your impact, stay on marked trails and maintain a respectful distance from wildlife.

Scenic cross-country skiing trails

Cross-country skiing is another low-impact, eco-friendly way to get outdoors in winter. Plus, gliding across snow-covered trails gives you a full-body workout. The White Pine Nordic Center conveniently maintains more than 12 miles of groomed trails in town.

Rentals and lessons are available, but they book up quickly. “Cross-country skiing lessons and clinics are super popular during the winter,” says Hodges.

For more seasoned skiers, Round Valley’s 15 miles of rolling hills and scenic vistas offer peace and solitude. Keep to designated trails and bring plenty of water and sunscreen—even in winter. The sun at this altitude can be surprisingly intense, so dress in layers to stay comfortable.

Snow tubing, sleigh rides, and dog sledding

A view of from the back of people taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride in Park City, Utah.

A Park City sleigh ride

Courtesy of Visit Park City

For unadulterated fun, go snow tubing at Woodward Park City, which has seven tubing lanes and two magic carpets to take you back up the hill. Alternatively, a horse-drawn sleigh ride through snow-covered meadows is a peaceful way to delight in the area’s cold-weather beauty. Snowed Inn Sleigh Co. is a local favorite, but reserve well beforehand.

Dog sledding is another unforgettable experience. Rancho Luna Lobos, a family-run business, offers dog sledding tours, hikes with retired sled dogs, and tours of the kennel. Book at least three months in advance during peak season to enjoy this enchanting experience in Park City’s winter wonderland.

Visit Park City
From Our Partners
Two buildings in Mathildenhöhe, Germany, designed in the early modernist style
Art + Architecture
An Architecture Lover’s Dream Tour Through Germany
Sponsored by
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
A panoramic view of bright lights in the cool blue snow-covered valley of Park City, Utah at dusk.
Sustainable Travel
7 Tips for a Greener Trip to Park City
Sponsored by
A selfie view of an outstretched hand holding a cup of hot chocolate covered in marshmallows and whipped cream at a ski spot.
Food + Drink
A Local’s Guide to Après Ski and Shopping in Park City, Utah
Sponsored by
A panoramic view of the red cliffs and green foliage of a Subway Tunnel in Sedona, Arizona
Journeys: Wellness
Plan the Ultimate 8-Day Desert Wellness Journey
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
marten-bjork-RrELZVpvNNA-unsplash.jpg
Health + Wellness
Here’s How to Arrive at Your Destination Looking Like You’ve Just Had a Facial Instead of a 10-Hour Flight
December 19, 2024 11:03 AM
 · 
Sara Button
Coumeenoole beach & Bay, Slea Head, Dingle, Kerry, Dunmore Head, Blasket Islands
Where to Travel Next
Where to Travel With Your Family in 2025, According to Travel Advisors
December 18, 2024 04:09 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Waterfalls coming down from cliffsides
Outdoor Adventure
I’ve Hiked in More Than 100 European National Parks—These Are the Most Beautiful
December 18, 2024 02:47 PM
 · 
Phoebe Smith
An aerial view of a rectangular pool with boulders and waves surrounding it
Where to Go in Winter
Escape the Cold in These 7 Countries Where It’s Summer Right Now
December 18, 2024 01:33 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo

See More