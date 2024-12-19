7 Tips for a Greener Trip to Park City

Park City is a mountain playground known for hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, and mountain biking. Complementing these year-round outdoor adventures, the local community’s commitment to mindfulness makes it easy to travel responsibly here. The destination’s mountainkind ethos is all about embracing the area’s natural beauty while keeping your footprint small. Here are seven ways to explore for a memorable, eco-friendly experience.

Eat at local restaurants

In Park City, many restaurants craft menus around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from area farms. Windy Ridge Café is a local favorite for casual comfort food, and The Farm features modern American dishes made with ingredients from within 200 miles. Local dining supports area farmers and minimizes the distance your food travels.

Some restaurants go further, like Este Pizza, which serves meatless and vegan options as well as composts all of its food waste. The pizzeria is even working toward using 100 percent renewable energy—ahead of Park City’s goal for the town to do so by 2030. Salt Box and Shabu are among six local spots that took part in an exploratory program to evaluate the viability of using reusable to-go packaging to help cut down on single-use containers.

Stay at eco-luxury hotels

Pendry Park City’s rooftop pool Courtesy of Pendry Park City

For a greener stay in Park City, consider Treasure Mountain Inn, the city’s first more sustainable hotel and the state’s first carbon-neutral one. Expect recycling, water conservation, and eco-friendly toiletries.

Montage Deer Valley and Pendry Park City are LEED-certified, using less energy, conserving water, and focusing on waste reduction. Park City Lodging, with nearly 300 vacation rentals in the area, installed 52 solar panels at its headquarters building to offset energy consumption.

For a modern, eco-friendly stay, look to the Hyatt Centric, which Recycle Utah honored as its Green Business of the Year in 2022. With EV chargers and an electric shuttle van, the property is doing its part to keep Park City beautiful.

Reuse bottles and bags

At 7,000 feet above sea level, Park City’s mountain air can quickly leave you parched, so staying hydrated is vital on the trails or the slopes. Water refill stations are common throughout town and resort areas, making it convenient to use reusable bottles and cutting down on plastic waste. Check FindTap.com to locate them around Park City.

For reusable bottles, several local shops in Park City, including Locals, sell stylish options that double as souvenirs. Another green keepsake to consider is a tote bag to skip even more plastics.

Explore Park City’s history and art

The Park City Museum Courtesy of Visit Park City

Beyond trails and ski runs, Park City has a rich heritage. Visiting local museums and galleries helps you connect more deeply with the area. The Park City Museum is home to interactive exhibits on mining, local life 100 years ago, and the Great Fire of 1898, and an original car from the world’s only “Skier Subway.”

Art lovers will find a creative haven at the Kimball Art Center, which features rotating exhibitions from local and national artists. Attend an artist talk or sign up for a hands-on class, such as watercolor painting or figure drawing. You can also buy local art at Create PC, a local artist collective run by the Arts Council that offers open studios and exhibition space. It also hosts a monthly gallery stroll.

Go car free

Park City’s free trolley Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City’s fare-free transit system makes getting around simple and greener. Park City Transit and High Valley Transit, with growing fleets of electric buses, let you shuttle around hubs like historic Main Street, Deer Valley, and Kimball Junction without worrying about parking or renting a car. For extra convenience, free mobile apps like the Transit app help you plan your routes.

If you’re flying into Salt Lake City International Airport, several private and shared shuttles, including Peak Transportation and Snow Country Limo, can take you directly to Park City. Once you’re in town, you’re steps from the slopes.

Help protect and preserve wildlife

One of Park City’s greatest treasures is the many animals who make it their home, from mule deer to black bears and moose. Appreciating nature from a respectful distance means helping keep these magnificent creatures safe. Take care not to drop food or feed the animals to avoid affecting their health and natural behaviors. Pack a pair of compact binoculars into your daypack for hikes and other outdoor excursions to enjoy wildlife responsibly.

Local conservation programs, like the Wasatch Wildlife Conservation Center and Save People Save Wildlife, host educational programs and community events. They also encourage visitors to report wildlife-vehicle collisions to help track and protect local animal populations. The Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter offers nature tours and educational programs focused on environmental sustainability.

Stay on marked trails

Fat biking in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City is a haven for hikers and bikers, and following designated trails prevents damage to fragile ecosystems. Apps like Park City Trails can help you find well-marked routes and track your path. On fat bikes, sticking to trails minimizes impact on the landscape. If you’re feeling adventurous, you’ll find plenty of well-marked options that offer stunning views and a sense of solitude to immerse yourself in the outdoors—and help care for it.