A Local’s Guide to Après Ski and Shopping in Park City, Utah

Park City is famous for its skiing and big mountain views, but the town’s mountainkind philosophy—which prioritizes sustainability, community, and a deep respect for nature—also defines it. Here’s how to explore Park City like a local with that same mindful approach, from restaurants serving meals made with regionally sourced ingredients to places to unwind after a day on the slopes.

Breakfast with local flavor

Kickstart your day at Atticus Coffee & Teahouse, where every cup nods to eco-consciousness. Part cozy café, part bookstore, the local favorite features organic, responsibly sourced ingredients. Whether it’s a southwestern quiche or a chai tea–infused oatmeal bowl, fuel up knowing you’re supporting green initiatives, from composting to energy-efficient lighting.

At Five5eeds, an Australian-inspired spot, vibrant, health-forward fare awaits. Try the popular pulled pork benedict and smashed avocado toast. The restaurant is also welcoming to families, with kid-friendly options like a mini stack of hotcakes.

Small, vibrant Hill’s Kitchen serves farm-to-table dishes like breakfast burritos. The café makes its morning muffins fresh with locally sourced ingredients, complemented by the café’s commitment to composting and recycling.

Lunch near the ski slopes

Re-fuel steps from the ski lifts in Park City. Courtesy of Visit Park City

At Deer Valley Resort, morning skiing deserves a midday meal at the Sticky Wicket. Located mid-mountain within Silver Lake Lodge, this watering hole’s vintage ski vibe pairs with vegetarian-friendly fare, including falafel wraps and a noodle salad.

Within Canyons Village, you’ll find Red Tail Grill at the base of Park City Mountain’s Orange Bubble Express Lift. Enjoy fresh salads, sandwiches, and bowls, like the quinoa and farro one, with a side of mountain views, whether in the dining room or on the outdoor deck.

Check out Este Pizza, a local favorite known for New York-style pizza by the slice and laid-back vibes. This casual choice is excellent for a quick lunch with mouthwatering weekly specials, including vegan and gluten-free options.

The Corner Store is well-known for its local craft beers on tap and a menu that keeps it simple with burgers, soups, and plenty of shareable plates. The outdoor patio is the perfect place to recharge after a few hours on the slopes.

Shop small businesses

Independent shops line Park City’s Main Street. Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City’s mindful ethos includes its shopping scene, where local artisans and eco-friendly businesses shine. On Main Street, JW Bennett stands out with custom, handmade cowboy hats that channel the rugged mountain lifestyle. At Hemped Park City, a woman-owned shop offering non-GMO CBD products, browse bath soaks, facial oils, and sugar scrubs.

For fashion with a mountain flair, head to The Collective. Its curated clothes blend style with function, from sweaters to jumpsuits to swimwear. The shop also sells the works of local creators, like candles and hot cocoa, which make ideal sustainable gifts to bring home.

Discover more locally made souvenirs at Made in Park City. Goods by local artists include handmade jewelry and bath soaks. Mountain Town Olive Oil Co. is another highlight for its flavored oil and balsamic vinegar made in Park City, and Park City Souvenir Co. sells the work of local artisans, like T-shirts and teddy bears.

Enjoy après ski

Umbrella Bar Courtesy of Visit Park City

Once you finish on the slopes, cap off an epic day of skiing with the après ski scene. At Umbrella Bar in Canyons Village, unwind around firepits while listening to live music. The casual outdoor patio and laid-back atmosphere make it cozy for swapping stories over drinks.

On Main Street, head to Collie’s. This classic sports bar with over 20 TVs is steps from the Town Lift on lower Main Street. Relax on the large, dog-friendly patio as you browse the extensive selection of beers, including many local brews.

For a one-of-a-kind experience, ride the funicular to the Terrace Café at the St. Regis Deer Valley for outdoor dining, craft cocktails, and an evening champagne sabering ritual. Savor a menu with delicious burgers, soups, grain bowls, and tacos.

High West Saloon serves a selection of whiskeys and hearty food downtown as the only ski-in gastro distillery in the world. Beyond great spirits, the distillery’s commitment to sustainability includes a pledge of $1 million to nonprofits dedicated to protecting the American West.

Eat at farm-to-table restaurants

Farm-fresh fare, like these dishes at High West Saloon, awaits in Park City. Courtesy of Visit Park City

Park City’s dining scene highlights its commitment to local, seasonal ingredients. Twisted Fern’s plant-forward menu features Utah’s best produce. Think roasted beets and fennel, baked brie, and pan-seared trout.

At Handle, small plates emphasize simplicity and sustainability. The menu changes to reflect what’s fresh and in season—the mushroom Bolognese is a favorite.

Tupelo Park City wins raves for its elegant take on farm-fresh cuisine. Focusing on regional ingredients and artisanal products results in dishes such as pan-roasted trout, elk Bolognese, and roasted local beet salad.

Check out the nightlife

Follow dinner with a night on the town at Park City’s night spots. Fletcher’s is a stylish lounge known for craft cocktails and small plates. The atmosphere makes it a lively choice for a night out. Spur Bar & Grill keeps it casual with live music and cowboy-inspired décor.

For dancing, head to Downstairs. It’s the go-to nightclub in Park City, complete with DJ sets and a vibrant, high-energy dance floor. After hours, No Name Saloon is the place to be. This Main Street icon can be as boisterous as it is beloved, and it’s earned quite a following for its signature Buffalo Burgers.