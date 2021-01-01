The Best Bars in Hawaii
Collected by Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert
Whether your taste runs to fruity tropical drinks, vintage wines, or a nuanced craft cocktail, from dive bars with live music to oceanside terraces with sunset views, the perfect island bar awaits.
2330 Kalakaua Ave #330, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Upscale food halls are having their day and here James Beard-winner and Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina takes a star turn. Of special note is the Myna Bird cocktail bar, inspired by Don the Beachcomber, the joint that kicked off the...
49 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
From the team behind the hotspots Lucky Belly and the Tchin Tchin! Bar comes this casual approach to fine dining. Snuggle into this Honolulu Chinatown staple, below exposed brick walls and windows sheeting in soft light. Start with a playful craft...
This adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both...
675 Auahi St #121, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
The state's first dedicated craft-beer café and boutique showcases over 500 brews in the up-and-coming Kakaako neighborhood. All seven Oahu breweries rotate through here, including Home of the Brave. This nearby brewpub not only produces great...
39 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
An unmarked door in Honolulu's Chinatown—between Bar 35 and Nextdoor—leads to this second-story watering hole. The name derives from the Chinese toast qing-qing (please-please), inviting guests to pull up a chair and stay a while. The...
92-1001 Olani St, Kapolei, HI 96707, USA
Once the sacred retreat of King Kamehameha, who unified Hawaii, Ko Olina now also welcomes guests to the new Four Seasons Resort Oahu. Chef Ryo Takatsuka marries local flavors to Capri's at this romantic restaurant, where outdoor tables soak up...
74 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Visit the headquarters of the islands' best-selling craft beer, which turns out tasty Lavaman Red Ale, Longboard Island Lager, and Big Wave Golden Ale (among others). Its extensive pub menu includes pairing suggestions for dishes like edamame, ahi...
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Everything about the Blue Hawaii cocktail at the Shore Bird Restaurant says "tropical island paradise." The icy blue color of the blue curaçao is enough to cool any sunburnt skin down and providing for a relaxed mood to enjoy the sun's decent into...
2424 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Every afternoon about 5:30 PM, islanders and connoisseurs of sunsets arrange themselves at their favorite beach side vantage point on the west and south shores of Oahu for a chance to see the legendary “green flash”. In all of my years of living...
1936 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826, USA
Cocktails in Hawaii are likely to evoke tiny umbrellas, wedges of pineapple, and unnatural-colored liquid. Honolulu bar Pint + Jigger takes a different tack, mixing up cocktails like the Smoking Gun margarita, with smoked macadamia nut simple...
69-1081 Ku'uali'i Pl, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
If searching for turtles, sticking your feet in warm afternoon sand, and sipping a mai tai are your idea of a perfect day on the Big Island of Hawaii, you'll want to loll about at Lava Lava Beach Club. A place where locals and tourists both feel...
744 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Fleetwood Mac front man Mick Fleetwood is behind this bar and restaurant, located on a third-floor rooftop in Lahaina. Here, guests sip drinks under beige umbrellas while taking in views of the dreamy blue Pacific. To pair with award-winning...
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
An after-hours restaurant industry hangout, this unpretentious karaoke bar has tuck-and-roll vinyl booths and a nice selection of bourbons and other spirits. The owner is a metalhead, so the karaoke selection has a lot of heavy metal and rock. If...
75-5664 Kaahumanu Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Located in the Courtyeard King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel, in walkable distance to shops of Kailua-Kona and right on the waterfront, the Billfish Bar is a great meeting place to plan the afternoon, or pause and rest before for an evening. The...
64-1066 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Inspired by Hawaii itself, the Big Island Brew Haus blends Island-grown ingredients into their own creative concoctions like Mele Mai Bock, Pau Hana Pale Ale, and Overboard Ipa. Like any pub, the Big Island Brew Haus brings people together over...
2255 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For an evening out that includes tropical concoctions, a brilliant sunset venue, a warm and passionate atmosphere, and a beachside locale in Waikiki, I enjoy spending an evening at RumFire at the Sheraton Hotel. The people watching is plentiful...
