The 30 Best Hotels in Los Angeles

The City of Angels is a sprawling town, but luckily there are great places to stay no matter where you settle, from an old dame in Beverly Hills and a hipster favorite in Downtown L.A. to a chateau on Sunset Boulevard and a boutique property with views of the Hollywood sign. You can even choose a hotel right on the beach in Santa Monica or a Hollywood hotspot near attractions like the Chinese Theatre and the Walk of Fame, guaranteeing something for every type of traveler.