Spain's Hidden Cities
Collected by Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert
While Spain is one of the world's top travel destinations, it still has many secret spots yet to be discovered by the masses. Here's a collection of my favorite and best Spanish cities that you may never have heard of.
Save Place
Pontevedra, Spain
Do you enjoy any of the following: people watching, chess, great coffee, food and wine? Then SAVOY is the place you’ve been dreaming of. On the Plaza Orense in Pontevedra is the recently renovated two storied cafe. Everything about this spot is...
Save Place
Get ready for your pulse to quicken as you look over the edge of this nearly 400 ft drop into the chasm that is the valley of Ronda! This majestic city is divided into the old and new town, and this bridge brings both world together. Stay at the...
Save Place
Combarro, Pontevedra, Spain
A village unlike any other in the world, Combarro is a mystical seaside town that has a single narrow road winding through it. On both sides of this souvenir alley are different witch objects for sell, along with the city pride and joy: Orujo - a...
Save Place
Calle Laurel, 26526 Cornago, La Rioja, Spain
During the siesta time, you would never know that in a few short hours this street will be the most busy in the town; head down around 7pm to mingle with everyone taking the edge off their hunger before a very late dinner. Locals pour out onto the...
Save Place
Calle de los Hermanos Becerril, 10, 16004 Cuenca, Spain
Like something out of a storybook, the drive to Cuenca winds you up a steep hill upon which are resting a series of wooden houses, stacked like crooked books and precariously perched-- they beckon you. Cuenca’s elevation makes the views amazing...
Save Place
The walk to Sacromonte is a bit nerve-wracking since the pedestrian lanes and sidewalks disappear from time to time, and there are several blind curves, but it is worth all the adventure. Walking alongside whitewashed houses with large succulent...
Save Place
Cariño, A Coruña, Spain
The wind carried us up and past Cariño to Cape Ortegal, where we looked out over the end of the world (and clung to the lighthouse like scarecrow on a stick in the middle of a Tornado). Experiencing the cape in a relentless storm was something...
Save Place
Spain
Would-be ghost-hunters will enjoy a tour of this abandoned village in Tarragona province a little over an hour's drive from Barcelona. Left completely deserted after the end of the Spanish Civil War, crumbling homes, a church in ruins, and empty...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25