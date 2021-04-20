Estudio Casas Colgadas S.L
Calle de los Hermanos Becerril, 10, 16004 Cuenca, Spain
+34 969 87 32 45
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 2pm, 5pm - 8:30pm
Sat 10am - 2pm, 5pm - 8pm
The Hanging Houses of CuencaLike something out of a storybook, the drive to Cuenca winds you up a steep hill upon which are resting a series of wooden houses, stacked like crooked books and precariously perched-- they beckon you.
Cuenca’s elevation makes the views amazing and the sunsets are perfectly watched from the square behind the church.
Make sure you enjoy lunch in the main square and listen to the toll of the bells which send birds scattering in every direction, adding an eery charm to the place.
All of the restaurants in the main square will offer a menu del dia - menu of the day - which will include two courses, dessert and a drink and offer you several hours of relaxation an indulgence for a truly authentic Spanish experience. Take your pick!
Photo by Gabriel Villena/Flickr.