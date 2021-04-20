Where are you going?
Combarro

Combarro, Pontevedra, Spain
A Stroll Through Bewitching Combarro

A village unlike any other in the world, Combarro is a mystical seaside town that has a single narrow road winding through it.

On both sides of this souvenir alley are different witch objects for sell, along with the city pride and joy: Orujo - a type of Brandy - which is sold in flavors from rice pudding, almond, coffee, and black cherry.

It is said this is a magical city where witches still reside, the people all have a twinkle in their eye and are friendly from the bottom of their hearts. It’s a truly warming experience to visit Combarro.

Photo by Guillen Perez/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

