Combarro
Combarro, Pontevedra, Spain
A Stroll Through Bewitching CombarroA village unlike any other in the world, Combarro is a mystical seaside town that has a single narrow road winding through it.
On both sides of this souvenir alley are different witch objects for sell, along with the city pride and joy: Orujo - a type of Brandy - which is sold in flavors from rice pudding, almond, coffee, and black cherry.
It is said this is a magical city where witches still reside, the people all have a twinkle in their eye and are friendly from the bottom of their hearts. It’s a truly warming experience to visit Combarro.
Photo by Guillen Perez/Flickr.