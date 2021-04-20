Cariño Cariño, A Coruña, Spain

A Stop On the Way Through Cariño, Galicia, Spain. The wind carried us up and past Cariño to Cape Ortegal, where we looked out over the end of the world (and clung to the lighthouse like scarecrow on a stick in the middle of a Tornado).



Experiencing the cape in a relentless storm was something I'll never forget - there were more than a few people unwilling to step out of their vehicles to brave the wind and rain that day - but it's this view of little Cariño that I'll never forget.



I certainly won't forget falling down the hill after taking this photo. A tumble never hurt anyone permanently.