Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cariño

Cariño, A Coruña, Spain
A Stop On the Way Through Cariño, Galicia, Spain. Cariño Spain

A Stop On the Way Through Cariño, Galicia, Spain.

The wind carried us up and past Cariño to Cape Ortegal, where we looked out over the end of the world (and clung to the lighthouse like scarecrow on a stick in the middle of a Tornado).

Experiencing the cape in a relentless storm was something I'll never forget - there were more than a few people unwilling to step out of their vehicles to brave the wind and rain that day - but it's this view of little Cariño that I'll never forget.

I certainly won't forget falling down the hill after taking this photo. A tumble never hurt anyone permanently.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points