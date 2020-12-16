Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shopping in Oaxaca City

Collected by Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Woolen rugs, woodcarvings, ceramics... So many treasures to take home!
Save Place

Casa de las Artesanías de Oaxaca

Mariano Matamoros 105, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
This shop offers a wide variety of high-quality handicrafts from all over Oaxaca. You'll find a room devoted to woolen rugs, one to woodcarvings, and several to ceramics. On my most recent visit, I couldn't resist picking up a "Catrina," one of...
More Details >
Save Place

Mujeres Artesanas de las Regiones de Oaxaca

RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Mexico
This handicraft shop in the center of Oaxaca is run by a group of women artisans. It's one of the best places in town to purchase well-priced handicrafts, and it's satisfying to know that the profits go to the women who produce the pieces. Walk...
More Details >
Save Place

Mercado Benito Juarez

OAX_RE_BENITO JUAREZ, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Walking through Oaxaca's markets, it's hard not to be a little overwhelmed by the abundance and diversity of items on display. Piles of fresh produce, quantities of beautiful handcrafted objects, baskets of spicy chapulines (grasshoppers), stacks...
More Details >
Save Place

Museo Textil

Miguel Hidalgo 917, Centro Histórico, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca's textile museum opened its doors in 2008. The museum is set in a lovely restored colonial mansion in Oaxaca city's historical center on the same grounds as the San Pablo cultural center. The museum celebrates Oaxaca's rich and varied...
More Details >
Save Place

ARIPO

RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Mexico
The Instituto de Artesanias Oaxaqueños, also known as "ARIPO" has a wide selection of crafts from all over the state of Oaxaca. It's housed in a colonial building on Garcia Vigil near the old aqueduct, and has this pretty central courtyard. Rooms...
More Details >
Save Place

La Casa Del Rebozo

5 de Mayo 114, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
This handicraft shop on the corner of 5 de Mayo and Morelos is impossible to miss: you can spot the lovely handcrafted pieces from the street through the floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll find an excellent selection of high quality items from...
More Details >
Save Place

Realistmo

Mariano Matamoros 101, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The women from the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca are known as "Tehuanas," and their traditional dresses are made of black velvet embroidered with large, bold bright colored flowers. This outfit is stunning on a Tehuana, but may be...
More Details >
Save Place

Xquenda

Macedonio Alcala 108, La Joya, 68070 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Throughout the markets and shops of Oaxaca you'll find traditional clothing, but if you would like to purchase regional garments with a more contemporary feel, head to Xquenda boutique. They carry clothing made of linen and silk as well as manta...
More Details >
Save Place

Los Baúles de Juana Cata

Calle Macedonio Alcalá 403, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Centro, Oax., Mexico
Los Baúles de Juana Cata is a must-stop for anyone interested in high quality textiles. The boutique is run by Remigio Mestas Revilla, who is devoted to reviving and preserving lost or disappearing textile techniques. He works directly with...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without