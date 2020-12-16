Shop Indie Seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Sure, you could bring back some "Sleepless in Seattle" T-shirts that you got at a souvenir shop outside the Pike Place Market. But wouldn't you rather support small businesses, independent designers, and local artists — and get some great stuff at the same time? These Seattle stores will send you home with truly unique mementoes of your trip.
Save Place
1914 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Just down the block from Schmancy (get it?), Fancy is a charming little jewelry boutique with gorgeous, modern jewelry and art. They’re a Seattle-based company focused on producing high-quality jewelry that is 100% handmade of ethically sourced...
Save Place
4536 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
As you might guess from the name, Fleurt began as a flower shop, but the West Seattle boutique also carries an extensive selection of fancy soaps, candles, jewelry, home decor, and handmade items from local artists and crafters. They create custom...
Save Place
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
Save Place
4306 SW Alaska St, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
For a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel, and decor from local Northwest artists, it’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique. Their spacious West Seattle gallery/shop at the Alaska Junction carries leather goods, modern jewelry,...
Save Place
5344 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A little gem of a store located on a cobbled brick side street in Ballard, Horseshoe has a fun, casual hipster-boho-chic aesthetic and beautiful clothes and jewelry, whether you’re shopping for a professional work look or a wedding outfit. Their...
Save Place
4513 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Who knew you could buy art and get your hair cut in the same place? Vain is a local hair salon/beauty supply chain that started in Belltown, but its newest location is in West Seattle’s Alaska Junction. Not just a hair salon, Vain also has a good...
Save Place
4540 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Click prides itself on carrying useful, well-designed objects for the home, which anyone can appreciate. But the heart of the business is owner Frances Smersh’s unconventional, edgy modern jewelry using materials like dyed concrete and...
Save Place
2204 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A pretty pastel bonbon of a vintage boutique, Trove is so full of amazing stuff that you won’t know what to look at first. Will it be the sparkling sequined cardigans? The chunky costume jewelry? Or the gorgeously voluminous circa-1950s vintage...
Save Place
310 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Bigger isn’t always better. Clementine is no shoe warehouse, but it doesn’t need to be; owner Linda Walsh carefully selects bold and colorful shoes, clothes, and bags by Northwest designers and beyond to fill her shop. We love the made-to-order...
Save Place
5424 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
The sister store to their larger, original University District location, Lucky’s Ballard store is a small but thoughtfully curated collection of men’s and women’s vintage clothes. You’ll find fun novelty-print Hawaiian shirts, pretty party...
Save Place
5105 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Gamers, rejoice! Card Kingdom has everything a board or card game enthusiast could ask for — including an attached gaming cafe, where you can take a game for a spin before buying. The large, nicely lit store has rooms dedicated to role-playing...
Save Place
608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Chinatown, aka the International District, isn’t all souvenir stores and dim sum; there are museums, galleries, and indie boutiques like Tuesday Scarves. Owner/designer Rian Robison's tiny shop is brightly decorated with long, looped infinity...
Save Place
501 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Time for a game night? If you’re in Capitol Hill, Raygun Lounge has everything you need. There's a large selection of board, card, miniature, role playing, and collectible games (including rare and out-of-print titles), and if they don’t have it...
Save Place
4461 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Another little neighborhood consignment shop in West Seattle’s Alaska Junction, Many Moons carries men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, as well as handcrafted “healing talisman jewelry.” Prices are posted on the wall by category and apply...
Save Place
4559 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Visitors with a particular interest in the grunge scene should make a trip to West Seattle’s Easy Street Records — Eddie Vedder lives in the neighborhood and has been known to shop here. But aside from that, Easy Street is just a great local...
Save Place
4733 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Even if you can’t draw a straight line, you’ll enjoy Northwest Art & Frame’s impressive selection of notecards and stationery, travel-friendly handbags, party supplies, candles and soaps, and kids’ toys and games. Half of the large store is...
Save Place
2220 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Called “one of the five best music stores in America” by the Wall Street Journal, Bop Street is a vinyl collector’s paradise, with a genre-ranging inventory of over half a million titles. The store has been around for nearly 30 years and is still...
Save Place
2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Sonic Boom Records is a large, dog-friendly independent music store on Ballard’s main shopping stretch. They have new and used CDs and vinyl for the collectors, and the knowledgeable staff is happy to help you find whatever you’re looking for....
Save Place
601 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
If there’s such a thing as a single “Seattle style” for women, it’s probably epitomized by the charmingly craftsy, slightly bohemian, shabby-chic goods for sale at Burnt Sugar. From knitted hat to knee-high Frye boot, with all kinds of...
Save Place
621 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Portage Bay Goods describes itself as “a gift shop for the thoughtful procrastinator,” but it’s equally handy for souvenir-seeking visitors — or even locals looking for a fun little treat for themselves. They carry tons of highly giftable and...
Save Place
702 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Half indie fashion boutique, half vintage shop, Show Pony packs a lot of fun stuff in their small, two-level store. Their main clothing line, Prairie Underground, offers casual, intricately draped pieces with ladylike detailing. Their jewelry...
Save Place
7 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
In case the unthinkable happens and you run out of reading material while visiting Seattle, there’s an inexpensive solution at hand: Mercer Street Books. Located in Lower Queen Anne, this little used bookstore offers a general selection of...
Save Place
5408 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Venue Studios & Boutique is a combination of work studio spaces for artists and designers, and a consignment boutique for over 40 Seattle artists and designers. You’ll find local art, notecards, hand-thrown ceramics, photography, jewelry,...
Save Place
5332 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A charmingly decorated paper-goods store in Ballard’s shopping area, Lucca has a touch of gothic style, between the black walls. lavish chandeliers, and mounted animal heads, but it’s done with a distinctly playful feel. The mismatched tables and...
Save Place
5338 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Jax Joon’s small Ballard storefront can be easy to miss as you’re strolling by, but it’s worth a stop to check out their assortment of affordable women’s clothing and jewelry, quirky throw pillows, original art, and decor items. They have a small...
Save Place
5318 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
When you pick your way down the metal stairs into Space Oddity, it quickly becomes very clear that this vintage furniture store is the result of a collector’s passion. Owner Todd Werny focuses on midcentury style, assembling an eclectic mix of...
Save Place
5330 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Sure, Camelion Design is a furniture store, but they also have a wide selection of smaller and more suitcase-friendly items artfully displayed throughout. Snuggle up with one of their extra-soft, jewel-toned, luxe alpaca blankets and you may find...
Save Place
2300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Endless Knot is a fun and stylish women’s clothing boutique in Belltown carrying mostly independent and local designers, including Seattle label Prairie Underground. Expect boutique prices, but you can find colorful, pretty separates and dresses...
Save Place
92 Pike St # B, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Pike Place Market isn’t just fish-throwing and flower bouquets: it’s also home to Left Bank Books, a collectively owned and operated anarchist bookstore that sells primarily political and philosophical nonfiction, but also literary...
Save Place
1535 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
It should come as no surprise that Seattle has an umbrella boutique downtown. What might be a surprise is the fact that you can rent umbrellas by the day (and that a single day’s rental might be what you were expecting to pay to purchase one...
Save Place
210 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Fireworks Gallery is that rare thing — an airport gift shop that you actually want to buy things from. A Seattle-based boutique with several locations, Fireworks is packed with designer jewelry, bags and wallets, housewares, novelty items, party...
Save Place
119 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
Pretty Parlor, possibly the most perfectly named boutique in Seattle, looks exactly like it sounds: a cavity-inducingly sweet pink bon-bon of a shop, crammed full of vintage clothing, accessories, and jewelry, plus modern stuff from local indie...
Save Place
1510 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Looking for some unique postcards to send home? Pike St. Press is a letterpress studio and gift shop where you can choose from letterpress cards and paper, pens and pencils, notebooks and art prints, or commission your own custom business cards or...
Save Place
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
A favorite with train enthusiasts, dollhouse collectors, and lovers of holiday tradition, the Seattle Center’s Winter Train and Village is a sprawling, intricately detailed turn-of-the-century village built on a miniature scale, featuring...
Save Place
3419 Fremont Pl N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It may not look like much from the simple street entrance, but vintage-loving shoppers will find plenty to browse at this underground, two-floor antique mall. You’ll find black velvet paintings, vintage pinup magazines and comics, and antique...
Save Place
309a 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you're a fan of taxidermy/curiosity stores like Paxton Gate in San Francisco or Deyrolle in Paris, you'll need to check out the whimsically morbid Belfry Oddities. It's located in the Pioneer Square area near the train station, but don't let...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25