Santa Fe: Where the locals go
Collected by Melyssa Holik
Santa Fe is more than just a plaza! I've rounded up the best of Santa Fe's natural beauty, amazing food, cultural highlight, and yes... including some stops on the plaza.
1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This unassuming adobe house in Santa Fe is home to one of the world's 'top ten places' to drink chocolate. (Seriously. It ranks up there with anything in Europe or South America.) Walk the few blocks from the city's central Plaza, open the door...
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
There is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian...
15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544, USA
I’m not sure at what age humans develop the skill to stand still and appreciate scenery, but based on a scientific survey of kids who live in my house, it’s not age seven. (On a trip to the Canadian Rockies, as my wife and I snapped photos of the...
Santa Fe, NM, USA
Santa Fe ski area (as well as Taos) is one of my favorite ski resorts in the world. Although it's not the biggest, it has a great mixture of runs for experts as well as beginners, and what always impresses me is that for such a small ski area, how...
63 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe plaza was deserted after a rare summer rain. During the day folks come to the plaza for lunch at the iconic fajita and empanada carts, stationed on the corners. Musicians, backpackers and tourists escape from the sun here. Starting...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
When most people look at a piece of turquoise, they see a pretty blue stone. The people of New Mexico see water, sky, bountiful harvests, and a source of health and protection. Turquoise has been a valuable stone—in jewelry, for ceremonial...
Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The popular Dale Ball Trails system offers 23.4 miles of interconnected high-altitude desert trails in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where piñon and juniper forest greet sturdy ponderosa trees as you ascend to...
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native...
308 Read St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Last year, Santa Fe Spirits, opened a laid-back downtown tasting room showcasing their small distilleries production which includes a well-balanced portfolio of gin, vodka and silver whiskey to a barrel-aged apple brandy accompanied by a few bar...
