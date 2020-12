In a city with well over 2,000 gelato shops, the search for Rome's best gelato might seem like a time consuming endeavor. But thanks to a recent gelato revolution of sorts, a crop of new artisanal shops has set itself apart, shunning the all-too-common additives, emulsifiers, and thickening agents, and using 100% natural, fresh ingredients. The delicious results are some of the best gelato you'll find in Rome-or anywhere else!