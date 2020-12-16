River Cruises Around the World
Whether in Africa or Indochina—or Europe or Panama or Peru—cruising a river on a small ship immerses you in the regional ecosystem and local history. Here are some of the best such experiences available today.
Piranha fishing...pink dolphin sightings...holding a caimen...beautiful day explorations by skiff and canoe along the Ucayali River and in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. Add to jaw-dropping explorations, the 5-star comfort of the Aqua Amazon...
A network of narrow man-made canals runs through the United Kingdom, affording visitors the opportunity to see the region (including London!) from boats made specifically to navigate these waterways. The boats, fittingly dubbed "Narrowboats," are...
Chobe National Park, in northern Botswana, has one of the largest concentrations of game in Africa, and the most exciting way to experience the park is by boat. The Zambezi Queen and a handful of small-vessel cruises operate along the Chobe River,...
Between April and October, long and narrow vessels ply the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers in Europe, offering visitors a different perspective on some of the cities and countryside most explore by land. Viking River Cruises is one outfitter to...
Even travelers who consider themselves averse to cruises seem to feel drawn to a daytime cruise tour of the Panama Canal, and it's easy to understand why: it's a man-made engineering marvel, best seen close up. A full-day tour, which typically...
Cruises through the Mekong Delta offer varied introductions to Vietnam and Cambodia. Unlike other river excursions, which spend significant time motoring through wilderness, most of these trips take you through heavily populated regions where...
