Restaurants to Splurge On in Paris
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Iconic restaurants serving haute cuisine—in the country where haute cuisine was born.
Save Place
13 Rue de l'Ancienne Comédie, 75006 Paris, France
There are two entrances to this historical restaurant. The main entrance on the rue de l’Ancienne-Comedie and a “back” entrance that is part of a lovely passage called Le Passage de Cour de Commerce Saint-Andre. There are many passages still...
Save Place
51 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Paris, France
Parisians are hopeless romantics, quick to show their devotion with extravagant gifts and decadent meals. As early as the 1780’s guests were taking advantage of the plush, private rooms and fine cuisine at the restaurant Lapérouse. Pavillon...
Save Place
17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
Located in the Palais Royale since 1784, the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour offers an exceptional culinary experience in a historic atmosphere. It has seen many decades of famous guests, from Napoleon Bonaparte to George Sand. Ask to be...
Save Place
1er étage Tour Eiffel Champ de Mars, 75007 Paris, France
There is a relatively unknown restaurant on the first platform of the Eiffel Tower. This used to be a private conference room area closed to the public. But it's was re-done into a restaurant called 58 Eiffel Tower. It sits at 58 meters above the...
Save Place
6 Rue Jean du Bellay, 75004 Paris, France
Ohhh, if these walls could talk, the things they would have to say! The café Saint-Régis, located on the quaint and quiet island of Ile Saint-Louis, just a few meters from Notre-Dame, is one of those cafés that make Paris what it is. Professional...
Save Place
251 Rue Saint Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Some travelers require lavish, luxe lodging while others would rather invest their budget in unforgettable dining experiences. The Mandarin Oriental caters to both, particularly since launching their brunch offering in October. Brunch as a concept...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25