One Week in Vienna and Eastern Austria

With just one week, Vienna and Eastern Austria will give travelers a glimpse into the best of the country's non-Alpine side, including Vienna's Habsburg palaces and the castles and abbeys of the picturesque Wachau valley. Peer into Eastern Austria's Gothic, Romanesque, and Baroque cathedrals. Sample your way through Vienna's open-air Naschmarkt for Austrian-made treats. To round out your week, roam through the lovely Vienna Woods.