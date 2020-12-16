One Week in Vienna and Eastern Austria
With just one week, Vienna and Eastern Austria will give travelers a glimpse into the best of the country's non-Alpine side, including Vienna's Habsburg palaces and the castles and abbeys of the picturesque Wachau valley. Peer into Eastern Austria's Gothic, Romanesque, and Baroque cathedrals. Sample your way through Vienna's open-air Naschmarkt for Austrian-made treats. To round out your week, roam through the lovely Vienna Woods.
1130 Vienna, Austria
Schönbrunn was the summer residence of the Habsburgs and one of Europe's most stunning Baroque palaces. The family acquired the land in the 16th century and later built a palace, but it was completely rebuilt under Maria Theresa between 1744 and...
Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
One of Vienna's most notable structures is its stunning Rathaus, or City Hall. Designed by Friedrich von Schmidt between 1872 and 1883, the imposing Gothic structure is the seat of both the mayor and city council, and is also the backdrop for one...
Michaelerkuppel, 1010 Wien, Austria
Up until the end of World War I in 1918, the Hofburg was the center of the Habsburg dynasty and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The massive complex includes the Österreichische Nationalbibliothek (National Library), Schatzkammer (Imperial Treasury),...
Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
Simmeringer Hauptstraße 234, 1110 Wien, Austria
Cemeteries don't often end up on a traveler's "must-see" list - unless they are going to Vienna. The massive Zentralfriedhof, or Central Cemetery, isn't actually centralized. In fact, it lies far to the south of the city. With over 300,000...
Esterhazyplatz 1, 7000 Eisenstadt, Austria
Of all the grand palaces in Austria, Esterházy is one you definitely don't want to miss. It's second, perhaps, to Schönbrunn. The 13th-century palace was acquired by the Hungarian family in 1622 and remains in their care. Magnificent rooms like...
7141, Austria
Neusiedlersee is the westernmost steppe lake in Eurasia and, together with the surrounding countryside, was declared an UNESCO World Heritage site. Its shallow water (around 6-7 feet) warms quickly in summer, making the beaches a popular...
Dompl. 1, 3100 St. Pölten, Austria
The Dom zu St. Pölten, also known as Dom Mariä Himmelfahrt, dates back to the 13th century. Though the exterior might appear somewhat plain, the beautiful Baroque interior makes this cathedral in the capital of Lower Austria worth checking out. ...
Abt-Berthold-Dietmayr-Straße 1, 3390 Melk, Austria
Towering high above the banks of the Danube in the Wachau Valley, the bright yellow Melk Abbey is one of Austria's most beautiful Baroque buildings. It's been rebuilt several times since its 11th-century origins, with its present form dating to...
Greinburg 1, 4360 Grein, Austria
In a country with so many castles, Schloss Greinburg doesn’t rank as one of the most awe-inspiring. It is, however, particularly notable for two things. Greinburg is considered Austria’s oldest residential castle (origins dating back to 1488) and...
Hauptpl., 3920, Austria
While Linz isn't really a top destination in Austria, it does have its charms. Everything seems to center on the main square, a place to meet, hold markets, and occasionally protest something. It's one of the largest enclosed squares in Europe,...
Am Hof 112, 4830 Hallstatt, Austria
Nestled between the Dachstein mountains and the Hallstätter See, Hallstatt looks as picturesque as any village could possibly be. The Hallstatt-Dachstein Salzkammergut area was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List based on the its natural...
3550 Langenlois, Austria
The Kamptal, or Kamp Valley, is one of eight wine regions in Lower Austria, which with around 27,000 hectares of vineyards grows more wine grapes than any other province. The town of Langenlois produces the most wine here, with an assortment...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
