Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Esterházy Palace

Esterhazyplatz 1, 7000 Eisenstadt, Austria
+43 2682 630047600
Tour the grand Esterházy Palace Eisenstadt Austria

More info

Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm

Tour the grand Esterházy Palace

Of all the grand palaces in Austria, Esterházy is one you definitely don't want to miss. It's second, perhaps, to Schönbrunn. The 13th-century palace was acquired by the Hungarian family in 1622 and remains in their care. Magnificent rooms like the Empiresaal (dining hall) and the acoustically perfect Haydnsaal, a concert hall named for the composer who worked for the family for 40 years, are simply stunning. If the family's wealth and importance wasn't clear, one needs simply to visit the palace chapel where they'll see the relics of St. Constantine.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points