Melk's Baroque Abbey

Towering high above the banks of the Danube in the Wachau Valley, the bright yellow Melk Abbey is one of Austria 's most beautiful Baroque buildings. It's been rebuilt several times since its 11th-century origins, with its present form dating to the early 18th century.Inside, the library is one of the most impressive features with roughly 100,000 volumes and a ceiling fresco by Paul Troger. There's a beautiful church and several important paintings to be found, but the real treasure is the two Melk Crucifixes, one said to contain a piece of Christ's cross.