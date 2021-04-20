Where are you going?
Melk Abbey

Towering high above the banks of the Danube in the Wachau Valley, the bright yellow Melk Abbey is one of Austria's most beautiful Baroque buildings. It's been rebuilt several times since its 11th-century origins, with its present form dating to the early 18th century.

Inside, the library is one of the most impressive features with roughly 100,000 volumes and a ceiling fresco by Paul Troger. There's a beautiful church and several important paintings to be found, but the real treasure is the two Melk Crucifixes, one said to contain a piece of Christ's cross.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

Carrie Finley-Bajak
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Room with a view

View of Melk from the Benedictine Abbey. Located along the banks of the Danube River, Danube in the Wachau Valley, the abbey was founded in 1089. From the riverbanks it's hard to miss the towering Baroque structure that dominates the hillside. Guided tours of the abbey are included on most river cruises to the area.

