One Week in French Polynesia

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
When you have only one week to spend in French Polynesia it is imperative to maximize your time. What islands you visit and where you stay on each will depend on budget, but for one week in French Polynesia we like doing a night on Tahiti, three on Bora Bora or Moorea (if you can afford an overwater bungalow, by all means splurge!), and three nights in the Tuamotus. Each locale offers a distinct French Polynesian experience and makes for a romantic and well-rounded week in the South Pacific.
Pape'ete

Ave du Prince Hīnoi, Pape'ete 98713, French Polynesia
There is nothing quite like a Tahitian sunset. Captured here is the outlined grandeur of the Island of Moorea as viewed from Papeete, Tahiti. A part of the Society Islands, Moorea, isn't a big island. About 10 miles across from east to west, it...
Bora Bora Lagoon

From the palest turquoise to the deepest indigo, Bora Bora’s lagoon reflects every shade of blue thanks to its exceptionally clear waters and expansive sandy bottom. Let the warmth of the shallows curl around your ankles as you move slowly...
Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

French Polynesia
Epic might be an understated description for this collection of thatched-roof bungalows built on stilts over the crystalline waters of the Bora Bora lagoon. This luxury resort is nestled in the dreamiest of settings—wooden walkways link...
Sofitel Bora Bora Motu Private Island

Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
Moorea in Photos

Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
Manihi

Manihi, French Polynesia
The most accessible and developed atoll in the northern Tuamotus, Manihi is another Robinson Crusoe style island that once had an international reputation for pearl production -- pearl farming started here in 1968. Shaped like an ellipse, the...
Tikehau

Tikehau, French Polynesia
This oval-shaped atoll in the Tuamotu island group strung across the South Pacific Ocean some 300 kilometers from Tahiti is covered in pink and China white sand and surrounded by a jaw-droppingly beautiful turquoise, jade, and cerulean hued lagoon...
Tuamotus

Tuamotus Islands, French Polynesia
The Tuamotu archipelago – 78 coral reef atolls spread north and east of Tahiti – are just remote enough they’ve not been spoiled by excessive tourism. There are a few high-end hotels, but just a few. Instead of tourism, the local economy is still...
White Sand Beach Resort

Poste restante, Fakarava 98763, French Polynesia
Fakarava's lagoon is majestic, with translucent blue waters filled with vibrant coral and tropical fish. In fact, Fakara is touted as the "mecca of diving" thanks to its waters rich with flora and big fauna. Enjoy a walk along its perimeter...
Nature Safaris 4x4 Tours

Vaitape, French Polynesia
Nature lovers and history buffs alike will enjoy piling into a Land Rover or other four-wheel-drive vehicle for an off-road excursion to see Bora-Bora’s flora and fauna. During the trip, your Polynesian guide will cover a slew of topics,...
