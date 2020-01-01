One Week in French Polynesia

When you have only one week to spend in French Polynesia it is imperative to maximize your time. What islands you visit and where you stay on each will depend on budget, but for one week in French Polynesia we like doing a night on Tahiti, three on Bora Bora or Moorea (if you can afford an overwater bungalow, by all means splurge!), and three nights in the Tuamotus. Each locale offers a distinct French Polynesian experience and makes for a romantic and well-rounded week in the South Pacific.