Nightlife in Las Vegas
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert
Nightclubs, late-night restaurants, after-dark attractions: When the sun goes down, things are just getting started in Las Vegas.
The Cosmopolitan of 3708, S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
It doesn't happen often (does it?), so doing it right is key. You're going to Vegas, you've got two nights and only so many hours to party, so...like I said...do it right. Get tables. Get bottle service. Live it up. Enjoy the dancers. Dance in the...
2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
For the thrill of your life, head to the top of the Stratosphere on the north end of the Strip. My favorite is the Big Shot -- I can't count how many times I've been. Take the elevator to the very tippy top, where you'll find yourself outside,...
525 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
As part of the downtown revitalization renaissance, one of the new, interesting places to open in the area has been Commonwealth, a stylish Prohibition-era cocktail bar complete with its own speakeasy. The cocktail menu consists of two types of...
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
In the spirit of going big or going home, Hakkasan Las Vegas is a nightclub that basically outdoes all other when it comes to size and entertainment. To begin with, there is a two-story restaurant, which has a contemporary design and offers the...
4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA
Few places offer such an incredible dining experience coupled with such knock-out views as Alize, a French fine dining restaurant located at the top of Palms Casino & Resort. This restaurant is not only one of the top-ranked dining...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
