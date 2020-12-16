New Mexico's Dramatic Natural Scenery

When nature enthusiast Georgia O'Keeffe arrived in New Mexico, she quipped, "I shouldn’t say too much about it because other people may be interested and I don’t want them interested.” Well, the secret is out, and New Mexico's natural and dramatic landscape plays out like a painting: vast skies with bright sunlight, and stark shadows leaving silhouettes on the desert's wide expanse. Nature's scene is set and you'll certainly know why the artist came to paint in and around New Mexico.