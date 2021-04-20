The Pedernal, as viewed from Ghost Ranch

Georgia O'Keeffe, fascinated by its shape, painted this classic flat-topped mountain to the south of Ghost Ranch. She was recorded as saying, "I thought if I painted it often enough, God would give it to me," which seems like such an arrogant statement until you yourself are up front and personal with the Pedernal. It's unworldly how this mountain calls to your spirit, how often you can take its picture and feel like you're seeing it for the first time.