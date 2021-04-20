Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ghost Ranch

1709
Website
Ghost Ranch in Winter Abiquiu New Mexico United States
The Pedernal, as viewed from Ghost Ranch Abiquiu New Mexico United States
Ghost Ranch in Winter Abiquiu New Mexico United States
The Pedernal, as viewed from Ghost Ranch Abiquiu New Mexico United States

Ghost Ranch in Winter

New Mexico has the reputation for 364 days of sunshine every year. But occasionally it snows a lot, blanketing and softening the rocky scenery New Mexico is so famous for. Ghost Ranch is a conference center about 50 miles northwest of Santa Fe, made famous by Georgia O’Keeffe, who lived in Abiquiu for many years and painted almost every formation with her unique style. You can stay at Ghost Ranch or nearby Abiquiu in one of several B&Bs. For more information, consult the Ghost Ranch website.
By Sherry Hardage

More Recommendations

Jennifer Ley
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Pedernal, as viewed from Ghost Ranch

Georgia O'Keeffe, fascinated by its shape, painted this classic flat-topped mountain to the south of Ghost Ranch. She was recorded as saying, "I thought if I painted it often enough, God would give it to me," which seems like such an arrogant statement until you yourself are up front and personal with the Pedernal. It's unworldly how this mountain calls to your spirit, how often you can take its picture and feel like you're seeing it for the first time.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30