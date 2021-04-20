Ghost Ranch
Ghost Ranch in WinterNew Mexico has the reputation for 364 days of sunshine every year. But occasionally it snows a lot, blanketing and softening the rocky scenery New Mexico is so famous for. Ghost Ranch is a conference center about 50 miles northwest of Santa Fe, made famous by Georgia O’Keeffe, who lived in Abiquiu for many years and painted almost every formation with her unique style. You can stay at Ghost Ranch or nearby Abiquiu in one of several B&Bs. For more information, consult the Ghost Ranch website.
almost 7 years ago
The Pedernal, as viewed from Ghost Ranch
Georgia O'Keeffe, fascinated by its shape, painted this classic flat-topped mountain to the south of Ghost Ranch. She was recorded as saying, "I thought if I painted it often enough, God would give it to me," which seems like such an arrogant statement until you yourself are up front and personal with the Pedernal. It's unworldly how this mountain calls to your spirit, how often you can take its picture and feel like you're seeing it for the first time.