Made in Portugal: Great Products and Souvenirs
Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Take something back home to remind you of this beautiful city. Buy cheeses, sausages, tins of fish, and, of course, wine. Find souvenirs among the tiles, T-shirts, cork products, and those lovely Portuguese soaps.
Calçada do Forte nº 40 e 46, 1100-256 Lisboa, Portugal
TIME2GIVE is a designer shop of souvenirs in the Alfama neighborhood. You can easily find nice souvenirs with several themes like sardines, Galo de Barcelos, Tram N 28—all in different forms like magnets, tiles, bags, mugs, and postcards. To get...
R. das Salgadeiras 10, 1200-396 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal produces at least half of the world’s cork, harvested from its many cork oak forests. A design shop in the Bairro Alto neighborhood sells umbrellas, handbags, and kitchenware made from the recyclable material. Rua das Salgadeiras...
Rua da Prata 192, 1100-422 Lisboa, Portugal
This kind of shop has almost everything, and it’s where I go when I need something and don’t know where to look for it. Also, the service is quite personalized. They sell things like beauty items, cleaning products for the house, strong...
Rua da Prata 78, 1100-415 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon Lovers, here is your souvenir stop. Here you can find calendars, T-shirts, magnets, city guides, and so on. The themes are sardines or the famous tram Nº28. The business is thriving, so they now have three shops: Shop 1: Praça do Príncipe...
Rua da Conceição 8, 1100-226 Lisboa, Portugal
Whoever doesn't like the smell of cheese should think twice before entering this shop. Not only do they sell a wide variety of Portuguese cheeses, they also dedicate the shop to national traditions from all over the country. Besides cheese, you...
R. das Salgadeiras 5, 1200-169 Lisboa, Portugal
With two shops very well located in two of the most visited neighborhoods, one at Chiado and the other at Bairro Alto, Bairro Arte sells crafts and design pieces created by young artists. Many of the pieces are connected to Lisbon in some way, for...
Rua dos Bacalhoeiros 34, 1100-016 Lisboa, Portugal
Since 1930, the Ferreira family has been selling seafood preserved in vintage-style tins. Browse original wooden shelves stacked with colorful boxes of fish products, including Prata do Mar’s tuna fillets packed in olive oil and salt. Rua dos...
R. dos Fanqueiros 70, 1100-231 Lisboa, Portugal
It’s almost impossible not to like Portuguese wines or liqueurs—they are so good and there are so many to choose from. Napoleão carries a wide selection and if you don’t want to carry the bottle, they ship worldwide. This family company (Francisco...
R. do Norte 94, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Among all the retro-pop objects, you will find the wonderful and luxurious national soaps. You can also find decorative articles such as frames and candles, and practical objects like pillows, notebooks, cases for mobiles, purses, and keychains....
Largo do Carmo 26, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In spite of a world where nowadays every street is full of huge chain stores, we can still find treasures like this tiny shop. In the romantic Largo do Carmo, this charming shop is decorated in '50s style with red velvet sofas and classical...
