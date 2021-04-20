Where are you going?
Drogaria Central

Rua da Prata 192, 1100-422 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 887 9046
Drugstore Treasures Lisboa Portugal

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
Sat 9:30am - 2pm, 3pm - 6:30pm

Drugstore Treasures

This kind of shop has almost everything, and it’s where I go when I need something and don’t know where to look for it. Also, the service is quite personalized.

They sell things like beauty items, cleaning products for the house, strong detergents, and the famous WD-40. Also you can find nice gifts for men; if they still shave in the old way, you can get a very nice shaving brush. For women, the wonderful Portuguese soaps are wrapped in pretty packages. Some of the soaps are less expensive here, as this is not a tourist shop.

Speaking of soaps, I like one called Mariposa, it comes in a very nice package—a good gift. Don’t be surprised if you see soaps from donkey milk or sulphur!
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

