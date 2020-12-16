Local Cuisine You Must Try in Istanbul

Don’t leave Istanbul without trying the most delicious local cuisine and refreshments, which have been influenced by Turkey's historical eras, peoples, rituals, and fertile lands. Sample menus of fresh mezes, Ottoman cuisine, regional kebabs, and local desserts, and wash it all down with drinks such as Turkish tea and hazelnut-flavored coffee. Will you come back for more? The answer lies in a Turkish coffee reading (fal) offered by Istanbul’s eager fortune tellers in Taksim!