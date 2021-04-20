Where are you going?
Hala Restaurant

137 İstiklal Caddesi
+90 212 292 70 04
Hala Restaurant Istanbul Turkey

Hala Restaurant

Take a break from shopping along Istiklal Street at Hala, which specializes in authentic home-cooked Anatolian cuisine. You know you've found it when you see women with white headscarfs kneading dough in the front window. They're preparing and cooking Turkish savory pancakes called gözleme.

Hala is a great place to try gözleme along with other traditional staples like Ali Nazik kebabs and manti (meat dumplings served with yogurt and oil, caramelized with tomato paste, and seasoned with mint and red pepper). Wash it all down with a glass of Ayran, a salty yogurt drink adored by many Turks.
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

